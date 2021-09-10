The CDC Adds Jamaica & Puerto Rico To Level Four On Their ‘Do Not Travel’ List Due To COVID-19

If you’re thinking about taking a trip out of the country, Roommates, you might want to reconsider. As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released an updated list of 80 countries considered unsafe to travel. The CDC has four levels that start at low to moderate, high, and escalate to very high. Some of the top travel destinations are on this list and may prevent traveling if you have planned trips.

Unfortunately, if you have countries like Jamaica, Aruba, Bahamas, and Costa Rica, on your bucket list, it’s recommended that you hold off going. According to the Washington Post, CDC’s spokeswomen Caitlin Shockey released a statement saying, “Travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.” She continued, “You may feel well and not have any symptoms, but you can still spread COVID-19 to others. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.”

International travel destinations aren’t the only ones on the list. There are also some popular tourist locations within the United States including, Georgia, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. All states are currently listed as level four. In just weeks, Puerto Rico upgraded from level three to four, according to The Hill. Last month, the island’s Governor Pedro Pierluisi limited alcohol sales, concerts, weddings, and other activities that require people to gather would be banned due to COVID-19 cases.

Other countries have taken other necessary measures to stop travelers from entering their countries, particularly Americans. The CDC’s website states that some countries such as China, Iran, the United Kingdom, and others are not even allowing travelers from the United States to enter.

Roommates, does the CDC updated list change your mind about traveling?

