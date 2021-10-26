The Cast, Release Date, & Everything We Know – Hollywood Life

The beloved ‘Toy Story’ franchise may continue with a fifth movie, and we have all the updates and information about Pixar’s potential film right here.

Is there anyone that doesn’t love the Toy Story franchise? The Pixar animated films have truly been beloved ever since Toy Story 1 came out back in 1995. The franchise follows a diverse group of alive toys — including Tim Allen‘s Buzz Lightyear and Tom Hanks‘ Sheriff Woody — that are owned by Andy Davis (John Morris) and embark on some wild adventures. The franchise, which was created by John Lasseter, Pete Doctor, Andrew Stanton, and Joe Ranft, has spawned three sequel films, Toy Story 2 (1999), Toy Story 3 (2010), and Toy Story 4 (2019). All four films have been critically acclaimed and huge box office hits. Plus, the movies been nominated for 12 Oscars total, winning 4.

Most of Toy Story‘s success is due to its iconic lineup of characters. Aside from Buzz and Woody, the films feature Mr. Potato Head (Don Rickles), Mrs. Potato Head (Estelle Harris), Slinky Dog (Jim Varney and then Blake Clark), Hamm (John Ratzenberger), Rex (Wallace Shawn), Bo Peep (Annie Potts), Jessie (Joan Cusack), and more. Other notable toy characters include Forky (Tony Hale), Wheezy (Joe Ranft), Ken (Michael Keaton), Barbie (Jodi Benson), and Stinky Pete (Kelsey Grammer).

Aside from four movies, the Toy Story franchise has also expanded to a few spinoff movies and shows, including the 2019 Disney+ series Forky Asks a Question. A spinoff movie called Lightyear, with Chris Evans voicing Buzz, will premiere on Disney+ in 2022. But what fans most want to see is Toy Story 5. So will it happen? We’ve rounded up everything to know about a possible fifth film in the Toy Story franchise.

What do we know about Toy Story 5?

So far, Pixar/Disney has not actually confirmed Toy Story 5 is happening. But considering it has only been two years since Toy Story 4 came out, a fifth film is absolutely a possibility. After all, Pixar has been putting out hit movies like Onward, Soul, and Luca lately, while Turning Red and Lightyear are coming out in 2022. So when Pixar’s release schedule slows down, it’s likely they’ll turn their attention towards Toy Story 5.

Before the fourth film came out in 2019, Tom Hanks said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that it would be his last time voicing Woody. “We were saying goodbye to Woody and Buzz…and it was emotional,” he said. That obviously saddened fans — but producer Mark Nielsen hinted at a fifth movie during Pixar’s press day for Toy Story 4. He said, “Every film we make, we treat it like it’s the first and the last film we’re ever going to make, so you force yourself to make it hold up. You don’t get in over your skis. Whether there’s another one? I don’t know. If there is, it’s tomorrow’s problem.” Tim Allen then gave fans even more hope for Toy Story 5 when he confirmed in an interview in 2019 that he’d voice Buzz again for round 5. “Once you’ve gotten to four, you’re passed that trilogy [point], so I don’t see any reason why they wouldn’t do it, certainly. If you ask me, I’d say do five,” he said, according to Cinemablend.

What can we expect from a potential Toy Story 5?

If Toy Story 5 holds true to the franchise, it will be a joyous film. It’ll be safe to assume that Tom and Tim would be back as Woody and Buzz, respectively, if the movie gets a green light. Pixar/Disney would also likely try to get the rest of the voice actors behind the franchise’s other iconic characters. The most recent Toy Story movie was directed by Josh Cooley, whose work earned the Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2020. If Josh is back, we can expect another remarkable result.

So when would Toy Story 5 come out? It’s hard to say, but definitely not 2022. Pixar has already announced it’s two projects (Turning Red and Lightyear) for that year. The film studio has also confirmed that three untitled movies will be released across 2023 and 2024, and it’s unlikely any of them are Toy Story 5. The film’s month release could really go either way, as well, considering the first two movies came out in November, while the next two dropped in June. All in all, we probably have a few years to go until we get Toy Story 5. But that doesn’t mean our anticipation will be fading! Buzz and Woody, we look forward to (hopefully) seeing you again.