The Cast Of “Stop And Go” Answer Road Trip Questions

What are some of your road-trip must haves?

Mallory: My phone, obviously. Not only because I am very directionally challenged, but because I need at least one hundred hours of audio content — downloaded — or I don’t feel safe. Also, the stretchiest pair of pants that I can possibly find. I cannot have a zipper, or a button, or underwire, or denim of any kind touch my body during a road trip. And sunglasses, and also a backup pair of sunglasses, because the first pair will be stolen, or destroyed, or I will sit on them which I do almost every time I leave the house.

Whitney: Full body deodorant — because sitting for long periods of time is actually quite a sweaty activity. If I didn’t have this, I would have to go back for it. And my Laneige Sleep Mask — let me tell you, as a girl with full lips I need the right care. And when you are in a car and you are either blasting the A/C or the heater the air is not going to be kind.