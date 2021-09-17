The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Article content

NEW YORK — The U.S. government aims to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots widely next week to Americans age 16 and up. A panel of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted against such broad coverage on Friday but backed a shot for people 65 and older, which the agency may or may not follow.

President Joe Biden’s administration faces criticism within the scientific community over whether the additional shots are needed for the general population.

WHAT DO THE DATA SAY ABOUT THE NEED FOR BOOSTERS?

Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE