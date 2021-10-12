The CanCoin ($CANNA) launched by Technicorum Holdings, now listed on KingSwap and PancakeSwap DEXes

The CanCoin has successfully listed its $CANNA token on PancakeSwap and KingSwap decentralized exchanges

Article content SINGAPORE, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) –– Technicorum Holdings, an IT and service group specializing in digital assets and successful incubator of innovative DeFi and NFT project KingSwap, today announced the listing of the $CANNA token on PancakeSwap and KingSwap decentralized exchanges. The CanCoin project has confirmed the listing of the $CANNA tokens on PancakeSwap and KingSwap decentralized exchanges as of October 12th 2021. Users can now swap the $CANNA token, a native on the Binance Smart Chain with BEP-20 and BEP-1155 token standards on the listed decentralized exchanges. The decision to list the $CANNA token on the decentralized exchanges allows investors to have full custody over their $CANNA tokens with no theoretical possibility for any third party to tamper with the operations that could lead to a misuse of funds.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The CanCoin has issued an initial total token supply of 420,000,000,000 of which 210,000,000 tokens are in circulation. The project promotes financing for numerous initiatives within the legal global cannabis supply chain, through the provision of blockchain technology solutions, for both payments and compliance, to help cannabis companies to manage their finances and operations, and also to enhance sustainability. The CanCoin project uses blockchain technology on multiple fronts, including for monitoring and tracking cannabis from seed-to-shelf, DNA software storage and tracking technologies, the development of a monitoring app for medical cannabis patients, secured medical ID cards for cannabis patients, the financing of new payment gateway solutions for cannabis products, as well as the establishment of cannabis-industry standards and currency(ies) for global payments and processing.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content While rapid developments in the cannabis industry coincided with a wide range of legislative reforms at the local level, there is a lack of harmonized legislation at the national level. The CanCoin project seeks to re-frame the notion of how systemic negative stigma associated with cannabis has resulted in limited coverage from multi-national service providers, such as financial institutions, software providers, monitoring systems and the like. The CanCoin project was designed for the multibillion-dollar legal cannabis market that encompasses sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) and industrials. In Europe, legislation pertaining to legal cannabis is currently developing at three times the rate in North America. Over 375 million Europeans have access to medical cannabis and this figure is expected to exponentially grow over the next five years with a projected increase in legal cannabis sales from $30 billion in 2020 to $95 billion by 2025.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content ABOUT THE CANCOIN

The CanCoin is a legal cannabis token designed to address friction and monetization issues in the growing legal European cannabis market. Supported by the investment and management teams at Technicorum Holdings and the founders of Enexis AB, as well as Daniel Daboczy, The CanCoin resolves key market challenges through deploying blockchain, along with NFT and DeFi elements. The CanCoin streamlines payments and processing, inventory management, patient monitoring, medical cannabis cards, and accords tracking from seed to shelf. For more information, please visit https://www.thecancoin.com/. ABOUT THE TECHNICORUM HOLDINGS

Technicorum Holdings comprises several subsidiaries, some of which are regulated, and specializes in various industries in the field of digital assets, DeFi, etc. and is mainly responsible for the KingSwap project. The group has numerous reference projects, including over 100 ICOs (initial coin offerings) completed over the last 4 years, through its subsidiaries.

For more information, please visit: www.technicorum.com

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content ABOUT KINGSWAP

KingSwap (https://www.kingswap.io/) is a DeFi project based out of Singapore with a **“regulated” token that introduces a liquidity-pool platform that makes fiat conversions possible. KingSwap’s high-yield liquidity platform offers extensive staking rewards and digital collectibles. **” Regulated” – KingSwap commissioned Gravitas International Associates Pte Ltd, a Singapore Payment Services Act (PSA) exempt company, to issue the $KING tokens. A legal opinion regarding the token issuance has been submitted to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the integrated regulator and supervisor of financial institutions in Singapore, in accordance with the PSA’s requirements. Gravitas has also submitted an application to the MAS for full licensing under the PSA, where the application is presently pending review. KingSwap itself has no license specific to DeFi projects, as there is no specific legislation anywhere in the world at this point in time pertaining to DeFi. KingSwap stays apprised of developments in the regulatory framework pertaining to the PSA in Singapore. Media Contact: ima.jamal@technicorum.com, Transform Group, kingswap@transformgroup.com

Company Contact: daniel.daboczy@technicorum.com ###

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.