The British must leave China while Europe intensifies warnings | News

On Tuesday, British citizens were urged to leave China due to the outbreak of coronavirus, while Belgium became the last nation to announce a confirmed case.

Commercial airline options remain available throughout China, the UK Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an updated travel warning notice, with the exception of Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak that includes the city of Wuhan.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that UK citizens in China should "leave the country if they can, to minimize their risk of exposure to the virus."

"The safety of the British will always be our top priority," Raab said in a statement sent by email to Al Jazeera.

More than 50 million people remain under travel restrictions in Hubei.

"Where there are still British citizens in Hubei province who wish to be evacuated, we will continue to work 24 hours to facilitate this," Raab added.

France also issued a warning, warning against any non-essential trip to China and suggesting that French citizens in China return home.

More than 20,400 people have been infected with the virus in China and 425 have died. Two other people have died in the Philippines and Hong Kong and another 20 nations have reported cases.

Meanwhile, Belgium reported its first case of coronavirus, found in one of nine citizens who had been repatriated from Wuhan over the weekend. The health ministry said the person was in good health and showed no symptoms of the disease. The infected person was taken to a special hospital for additional care while the others remained under observation.

Germany confirmed on Tuesday two more cases of the virus that include another employee of the auto parts company that was visited by a Chinese colleague two weeks ago and a second son of one of those employees.

In total, Europe has 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus: Germany has 12; France six; Russia, Italy and the United Kingdom have two each, and Finland, Sweden, Spain and Belgium have one each.

The European Union drug agency said Tuesday it was taking steps to "accelerate the development and availability,quot; of drugs to treat and prevent the virus.

The Amsterdam-based agency is responsible for evaluating, monitoring and monitoring medications in the 27-nation block.

He said in a statement that while there are currently no authorized medications to detect, treat or prevent infections with the new virus, he was "ready to help drug developers with all the regulatory tools available to advance and accelerate the development of effective measures to combat and prevent the spread of this virus. "

Italy could lose up to 4.5 billion euros ($ 4.97 billion) in tourism revenue this year if coronavirus fears keep visitors away, the Demoskopika survey agency said in a study published Tuesday. The amount represents about 5 percent of the annual contribution of the tourism industry to Italy's gross domestic product.

Fostering those fears, four regional Italian governors of the anti-migrant League party formally requested the ministry of health to require Chinese school-age children to undergo 14 days of observation before they are allowed to return to class.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, however, demanded the end of such discriminatory reactions and the Italian National Institute of Health insisted that its precautionary measures for school-age children were sufficient.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the first of five military transport planes used to evacuate the Wuhan Russians took off Tuesday from an airport in southern Siberia. Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said 132 Russians and 15 citizens of other former Soviet nations would be evacuated from Wuhan. They will undergo quarantine in southwest Siberia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the Chinese authorities to work hard to stop the outbreak.

"I hope our Chinese friends overcome the difficult situation with honor," he said. "We all want the results of the fight against the new virus to be as efficient and fast as possible."

Dr. David Heymann, who directed the World Health Organization's response to the SARS outbreak, said it was too early to know when the virus outbreak would come, but it seemed that the disease was still on the rise. He said the sharp increase in the number of cases in China in recent days was partly due to the fact that Chinese officials expanded their search to include milder cases, not just people with pneumonia.