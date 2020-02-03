The best winning Super Bowl teams, ranked 1-54

Coach: Andy Reid

Registration: 12-4

Average score: 28.2 (5th in the NFL)

Average allowed: 19.3 (7th in the NFL)

Leader leader: Damien Williams, 498 yards in 11 attempts

Main catcher: Travis Kelce, 1229 yards in 97 catches

Main pin: Patrick Mahomes, 4031 yards in 65.9 percent of finishes

Super Bowl Result: Chiefs 31, San Francisco 49ers 20

Super Bowl MVP: Patrick Mahomes

Hall of Fame: 0

Overview: There has never been a Super Bowl champion so skilled in the comebacks, and he didn't limit himself to five times during the season, even in the playoffs, when they overcame double-digit deficits to win. They also returned from a start of 6-4 that suggested that this team might not achieve presaged greatness when they reached the AFC championship game in Mahomes' first season as a starter. Mahomes' injury did not help in its development, but there was more, but, in the end, it didn't matter.

The Chiefs overwhelmed three consecutive postseason opponents with their great playing ability. Mahomes' vision and ability helped convert a play designed by Reid in the last game, a third and 15 finish for Tyreek Hill that emerged as a last chance attempt in the last quarter and, instead, essentially turned the Chiefs in Super Bowl champions

It took a while, but his underestimated defense also generated pressure to prevent the 49ers from blocking the game or, once necessary, setting up their own return.