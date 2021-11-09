The Best Fan Reactions To “The Harder They Fall”

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

The harder you watch, the harder you love the movie.

Netflix released the much-awaited, The Harder They Fall on their platform last Friday. The movie is a revisionist western that repurposes real Black, and biracial characters from the American west and weaves a fictional story around them.

The movie boasts an electric soundtrack and an ensemble cast comprising solely of Black actors led by Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors. Let’s see what viewers have to say about the movie.

2.

A unique movie:

#TheHarderTheyFall was pure PERFECTION. I loved EVERY MINUTE OF IT. The acting, the cinematography, the music, the dialogue… EVERYTHING! Just Black greatness all around. A++++


Twitter: @penntoface

5.

His opening scene was fun to watch:

-“This is a wanted man. Turn his body in you’ll get $5,000 for your church.”

-“Why aren’t you taking him in yourself?”

-“I’m worth ten.”
#TheHarderTheyFall @NetflixFilm
Hot damn, Jonathan Majors is having himself a YEAR.


Twitter: @grcolombini

7.

This is what happens when the most decorated actors in a movie are playing the villains:

So…wait. I’m supposed be rooting AGAINST Idris Elba and Regina King #TheHarderTheyFall?


Twitter: @karenhunter

13.

Regina King is truly genius:

There’s a scene in #TheHarderTheyFall where @ReginaKing’s character is sharing a childhood memory while peeling an apple. The way Regina commands that scene is a reminder of her brilliance and why she’s one of the finest actresses of our generation. #TheHarderTheyFall


Twitter: @FilmFatale_NYC

14.

How many of you thought so?

I know I’m not the only one who thought of Denzel Washington as Malcolm X when Regina King (who played Treacherous Trudy Smith) did this

#TheHarderTheyFall


Twitter: @FarafinMuso

18.

Although, some are not happy with the revisionist approach of the movie:

I love westerns and I am here for The Harder They Fall. What a cast. Yes, the characters existed. But WTF did they do to Mary Fields? Skin color aside, she worked building houses and delivering mail and fighting off wolves. NOT wearing red corsets and singing in a saloon. Why???


Twitter: @melodyMcooper

How did you feel about The Harder They Fall? Let us know below!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR