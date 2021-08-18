The best Canadian tax software for small businesses of 2021

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Tax filing is a stressful time for a lot of people. While there have been broad improvements in making the process simple and hassle-free, it can still be exhausting. Due to the growing reliability of business tax software and tax software in general, filing business taxes can now be done without a professional. A lot of the tax software nowadays not just helps with the filing but also tax planning to help users evaluate different income tax scenarios to optimize saving.

Article content In Canada, prices for business tax filing by an accountant could be about $150 to $450 depending on where you live, according to Bark.com, with Toronto costing the most on average. Deciding on the best tax software for small businesses depends on a lot of factors which are majorly business-specific, especially cost.

Article content Following are the best tax software products for small businesses; all of these are CRA-approved, and all prices are in CAD. Wealthsimple Wealthsimple joined forces with tax software company SimpleTax to become Wealthsimple Tax and offers tips to maximize refunds along with fast and accurate filing. Aside from fast filing and helpful form prompts, Wealthsimple also has popular tax-saving accounts like RRSPs and TFSAs for those who want to take advantage of them. Expert human advisors are also available for those who need assistance. The best part? It’s all free! TurboTax Canada While TurboTax Canada provides similar features as QuickBooks like tax e-filing, payroll and employer forms, and data verification, the TurboTax Business plan comes for $34.99 as a one-time payment. The plan doesn’t have a free trial, however. For anyone looking to streamline their tax filing workload, TurboTax is easy to use and provides excellent customer service as well as online support.

Article content H&R Block Canada ​​H&R Block has been in the tax filing business for decades and offers the standard tax features such as return auto-filling, past return importing and express notice of assessment. Their plans are also very affordable and available in three tiers — the basic free version, the “Assistance” service for $19.99 and the $29.99 business edition. Aside from online tax services, H&R block still offers its legacy expert tax review process to improve your return and reduce deductions. Cantax Two features — the Quick Entry screen which pulls data from various tax forms and the Pathfinder which acts as a guide between the forms and the return — make Cantax easy to work with. While it’s primarily geared as a sophisticated tool for tax professionals, small businesses could use it for their T1s or corporate tax returns.

Article content Ufile Ufile boasts the standard set of online tax filing features and more. It files taxes directly to the CRA (and Revenu Quebec) through a simple interview-based process. It has multiple plans and UfileT2 handles corporate tax returns. Their plans are cheap with the most expensive being under $20 without state tax and GST. Their email-only customer service option, however, might irk many small business owners looking for support. SimpleTax SimpleTax has all the features you might need for your tax filing purposes and provides them for a nominal price — including free! Besides the basics, you can use it for e-filing — a built-in refund optimizer maximizes your refund and you see your refund amount update in real-time. SimpleTax can handle most tax group requirements but doesn’t support corporate tax.

Article content TaxTron TaxTron is a downloadable software for your tax filing needs. It is available on macOS and Windows for both T1 (individual) and T2 (corporate) tax flavours. Patrons and users of the software laud it for its ease of use, smooth functionality, and low price. The cost is much lower than what you could expect to pay to a professional CPA office at $99.99 for the single license corporate plan. GenuTax GenuTax is free and the software company makes money through donations from its users. The tax filing process is interview-based and practically effortless. It’s suitable for most tax situations, including capital gains, rental properties, and small businesses. Along with auto-filing of tax returns, re-filing is also allowed in which users can modify an auto-filed tax return after it’s been submitted. ReFILE is available through its GenuTax Standard version of the software. Some downsides include a lack of provincial tax filing for Quebec and the absence of corporate tax filing. Why you need the best tax software for your small business While tax filing for anyone can be a harrowing experience, it is more so for small business owners. The daunting nature of owning a business while handling its tax returns on your own is a heavy burden for novice entrepreneurs. Tools like these go a long way in alleviating some of that workload. And determining the best tax software for your needs is a matter of understanding your cost margins, potential gains in time, and the size of your business.

