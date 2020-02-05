The Bachelor reveals the final 6 contestants

Well, that was a bloodbath.
The Bachelor I just said goodbye to four whole people, which is just one more than usually says goodbye in one episode, but now that we know most of their names, it felt like a lot. Only six women remain in dispute over Peter WeberThe heart of Hannah Ann, Victoria F., Kelley, Natasha, Kelsey and Madison.
Even among the women who are still there, there were problems. There were so many doubts, so many questions, so many tears that seemed to come from nowhere. And there was also a group soap opera date that we are incredibly jealous of.
The first to leave was Victoria P., who sat down with Peter saying there were things she needed to talk to him about, beginning with the fact that he had clearly moved away from her in the last days after the situation with Alayah. He agreed, and also explained that he simply did not see her as his wife and thought it was time for her to leave.
She refused to leave, and no, she was not upset, but she was also quite upset. Goodbye, Victoria P.
The second to leave was Tammy, and as much as we liked Tammy at the beginning of the season, it seems like a good trip right now. She destroyed all the goodwill towards her in Monday's episode when she faced Kelsey for crying too much, and this time, she made Mykenna her target after Mykenna had a small collapse and almost left when, once again, He didn't get one – in one.
Seeing Peter invite Hannah Ann and Victoria F. to their second group date before many girls had one would probably send us to the limit, but Tammy thought that Mykenna was taking her emotions too far, once again planning to tell Peter What Mykenna thought was not right for him.
Tammy was so rude that it was easy to root Mykenna, even though she speaks like the back of a box of tampons.
"I am a strong and independent woman and I will not let anyone discourage me!" She kept saying, and then the screen reminded us that she is a fashion blogger, which made everything make sense (although her website is currently undergoing maintenance).
After they were yelling at each other during a party after the date (while Peter was busy kissing Madison, who got the date up), Peter invited them both to an unconventional two-to-one date. It was not really an appointment, just a pre-cocktail party where both had the opportunity to explain themselves.
Tammy claimed that Mykenna was only there for the hashtags, and Mykenna said no, no, and since Tammy clearly has no connection with Peter, it was pretty clear that he should leave.
Mykenna was sure that that meant that she would later receive a rose at the rose ceremony, but she was wrong and ended up going home anyway, along with Sydney.
Hannah Ann and Victoria F. got one on one tonight, and both became unexpectedly dramatic. With Hannah Ann, Peter wasn't sure that the 23-year-old could be ready for marriage. And after riding for a while, Victoria F. collapsed. He even got up from his dinner and walked away, scared of how he got scared.
But everything was fine in the end, even if the seeds of doubt had been planted, and now we only have six names to remember.
The fact that Natasha got a rose was very shocking, just because we've barely seen her and Peter talking more than when she calls him for being stupid, but maybe that's exactly why he's still there, and exactly why he's not yet dislike us. Team Natasha! Until she disappoints us!
The Bachelor (usually) airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC