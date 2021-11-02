‘The Baby-Sitters Club’s New Dawn On Season 3 & More: Interview – Hollywood Life

Kyndra Sanchez joined the cast of ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ season 2 as the new Dawn Schafer. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Kyndra about being part of the ‘inclusive’ cast and her hopes for a season 3!

Kyndra Sanchez elevated the beloved character of Dawn Schafer to new heights in the second season of The Baby-Sitters Club. The young actress took over the role as the new Dawn and truly made it her own. Season 2 featured Dawn continuing to be a great friend to her pals and dabbling with the possibility of a new sister!

HollywoodLife got the chance to speak EXCLUSIVELY with Kyndra about becoming a part of The Baby-Sitters Club family. She gushed that playing Dawn has been a “dream come true” as a Latina actress. Kyndra also revealed what she’d like to see in a potential season 3!

In the finale episode, Stacey tells Dawn that she should become a therapist. Is that something you can see Dawn doing in the future?

Kyndra Sanchez: For sure. Dawn is a wonderful friend full of wise words. She will always stand up for what’s right and reach out to others who need some words of kindness and sense. Dawn has a passion for helping others and that inspires me so much. So a therapist possibly seems like a good choice.

Dawn gave a lot of her friends some really great advice in the finale. What’s something you’ve learned from Dawn while playing her?

Kyndra Sanchez: Dawn and I have many similarities, one of them being that we care for others and love to help. Dawn has always been there for her friends and has a special way of speaking the insightful words her friends need to hear. One thing I learned from Dawn that I’ve always followed but will continue on is to always give a helping hand to those in need.

Dawn and Mary Anne’s dad shared a really special moment in season 2. Do you think she looks at him as a father figure since she doesn’t see her dad too often?

Kyndra Sanchez: Yes, definitely. Dawn doesn’t get to see her dad as often as she wants to, and she misses him very much. At first, Richard doesn’t strike her as the most free-going person, so this makes her hesitant on building a connection. But later on, she realizes she has some things in common with him. They then build a connection and Richard helps Dawn get through one of her challenges.

Would you like to see Dawn and Mary Anne living together with their parents full-time?

Kyndra Sanchez: Despite Mary Anne and Dawn’s differences, they will always have a sisterly bond. They are best friends till the end! And even though they had some conflict in season 2, they resolved it together, and their friendship only grew stronger. So I would LOVE to see them living together with their parents.

What would you like to see happen with Dawn in season 3?

Kyndra Sanchez: I would love for Dawn’s dad and brother to visit her. She mentions her dad a lot and how she misses him in the books and the series, so it would be really heartwarming to see them together again.

Is there a particular book storyline you’d like to explore?

Kyndra Sanchez: The Ghost at Dawn’s House was one of my faves! I love horror movies, so it would be a lot of fun!

You were a new cast member in season 2. How did it feel stepping into Dawn’s shoes and making this character your own?

Kyndra Sanchez: It feels so wonderful being a part of such an inclusive show made by such empowering women! And getting to play a character so similar to myself and so inspiring is a dream come true. When I was growing up, I didn’t have too many people on screen that looked like to look up to, so getting to play Dawn as a Latina actress means so much to me. I hope I inspire others to follow their heart and dreams and to never get discouraged. I hope to inspire people who look like me to know that if I can do it, so can they.