The average home price in Canada rose over 50 per cent last year

Article content As reported by CBC , “The Canadian Real Estate Association says the average price of a home in this country has gone up more than 50 per cent in the last five years. Nationally, the average home price in September was up 13.9 per cent from the same month last year.” This is obviously a boon for those who already own a home in Canada, but it represents key opportunities for growth for those who are not yet involved with the property market – or those who are interested in further investment.

Article content While the data shows that the market has already moved to benefit investors, the second-best time to invest in property is now. While it might seem daunting to take the first few steps towards property investment, with a bit of study, it’s simple to learn some of the key steps to take you on that path. Learning about concepts such as the different types of estate agents, property management, identifying opportunities, underwriting and securitization, real estate analysis, and even fixing and flipping houses can all help you to succeed in your property investments.

