The Aussie Dollar Dives Following RBA’s More Dovish Tone By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters.

By Sam Boughedda

Investing.com — The Australian dollar took a plunge on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia took on a more dovish tone than expected.

The currency started its decline after the RBA’s meeting, where it did not pivot to the hawkish stance that many analysts and traders had predicted. 

The central bank said inflation was still too low. However, it also dropped a key bond yield target following a bond market sell-off last week, with the outlook for the Australian economy looking more positive in recent weeks.

The RBA also removed previous suggestions that rates were unlikely to rise until 2024, suggesting a slightly more hawkish tone. However, it wasn’t as hawkish as market participants had hoped, which caused the to continue to sell-off into the European and U.S. sessions.

As of midday in the U.S., the pair is down 1.25%, trading around the 0.7424 mark, after a roughly 100 pip fall.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR