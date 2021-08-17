The Atlanta Falcons Reportedly Become The First NFL Team To Be Fully Vaccinated

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

After reporting a vaccination rate of 92% a few weeks ago, the Atlanta Falcons have now reported that they are the first team to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

“Each player will now enjoy the benefits of being able to work out and eat together,” the team’s website said. “They won’t have to test daily, won’t have to wear masks around the facility, and won’t have to quarantine following a close contact with someone who tests positive.”

The announcement also comes after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned teams that games would be canceled but not rescheduled due to an outbreak among unvaccinated players.

“As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Goodell said in the memo.

He continued, “While there is no question that health conditions have improved from last year, we cannot be complacent or simply assume that we will be able to play without interruption — either due to Covid outbreaks among our clubs or outbreaks that occur within the larger community.”

According to CBS News, all teams in the NFL have a vaccination rate of at least 75%, with 15 teams having a rate over 95%.

With the NFL working on getting all teams vaccinated at 100%, it’s reported that the WNBA has the most vaccinated people with a rate of 99%, while the MLB has 23 teams vaccinated at 85%.

