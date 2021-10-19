The Associated Press (AP) Historic NFT Collections By CoinQuora

Binance NFT Presents: The Associated Press (AP) Historic NFT Collections



Binance NFT Marketplace unveils ‘The AP Unique Moments’ NFT Collection.

The NFT collections will feature the AP major news in the past 100 years.

There are exclusive ‘AP’s Reach’ for users to win.

The Binance NFT Marketplace announces the launch of the Associated Press (AP) premium NFT collection. Dubbed ‘The AP Unique Moments’, it opens from October 19 at 12:00 PM (UTC) to October 26 at 12:00 PM. The NFTs will feature major news of AP over the past 100 years.

Above all, the ‘AP Unique Moments’ will highlight a range of landmarks in science, global conflicts amongst others. Additionally, the moon landing and the end of WWII in Europe will also feature as part of the AP NFT collection.

Particularly, the NFT collection is authorized by the Associated Press (AP) and curated by MetaList Lab. Also, the AP NFTs collection has a total of 4 rare levels of Mystery Boxes. These are Normal (N), Rare (R), Super Rare (SR), and Super Super Rare (SSR). Each Mystery Box equates 29 BUSD.

To commemorate the launch, users who finish the below-listed task will be rewarded with an exclusive ‘AP’s Reach’ NFT. Firstly, gather 3 NFTs in total: 1 SR, 1 R, and 1 N NFTs. Secondly, register on https://bit.ly/APREACH. Finally, keep the NFTs from October 19 at 12:00 PM (UTC) to October 25 at 11:59 PM (UTC).

At last, winners will be announced on MetaList Lab’s Twitter (NYSE:) on October 29 by 11:00 AM (UTC).

