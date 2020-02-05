The Alabama recruiting class in 2020 faces real pressure for Crimson Tide to return to No. 1

Perhaps the only thing that comes close to Alabama's dominance in the field since Nick Saban took over in 2007 is his success on the recruiting path.

That has been the basis of what could be considered the greatest dynasty in the history of sport. However, like Crimson Tide's success in the field, it is being tested more than ever.

That puts even more pressure on the 2020 recruiting class, which should end up in the No. 2 spot behind Georgia in qualifying for the 247 Sports team after National Signature Day on Wednesday.

For the second time in three years, Alabama does not come from a national championship. For the second time in three years, Alabama does not come from a SEC championship. For the second time in three years, Alabama does not have the number 1 recruitment class. None of that should be considered a reason to believe that the dynasty is over, but Crimson Tide has more competition than ever on and off the field.

It is also important to keep in perspective how dominant the Crimson Tide was on the recruiting path in the last decade. Look at the best No. 1 classes since 2010. Sporting News ranked the Texas 2002 class – the one that featured Vince Young – No. 1 overall. The next five on the list are Alabama's No. 1 classes of 2012-16. The 2011 class was also in the top 10, and we have not yet qualified the 2016 or 2017 classes because there are still players on the current list.

It is safe to say that there could never be another recruitment career like that in the history of the sport, and that it is almost as impressive as the five national championships and the five appearances in the University football playoff that Saban has accumulated while compiling a better 157 -23 FBS record during his time in Tuscaloosa.

That is being openly challenged now. Crimson Tide gave an average of 46 points per game in losses to Clemson, LSU and Auburn in the last two seasons, which prevented Saban from passing Bear Bryant through the most national championship of all time. Alabama enters 2020 leaving its first season where it did not reach the playoffs of college football.

Georgia also had the best recruitment class for the second time in three years, which coincides with the advent of the first signing period of college football. Alabama finished No. 2, but is closer to the rest of the national championship weight class that includes Clemson, Ohio State and LSU. Those are Crimson Tide's partners now. There is no longer a clear separation of type "Alabama and all others."

That's which puts pressure on this class in the next three years, especially knowing that Saban will turn 69 on Halloween.

Perhaps no player will feel that pressure more than five-star quarterback Bryce Young, the number 2 overall player in the 2020 class. He is expected to run in the initial job and resume where Tua Tagovailoa left him. Saban de Tagovailoa said: "It has probably had more impact on our program than any other player we have had." That is the standard Young faces for the next three seasons.

He is also in five-star linebacker Drew Sanders and five-star defensive ends Will Anderson and Chris Braswell to reestablish a defense that was set on fire by Clemson, LSU and Auburn. Alabama allowed 18.6 points per game last season, the highest mark from 22.0 points per game in the first season of Saban in 2007.

It's on runners Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams to learn from Najee Harris and become the next great backfield tag team for Crimson Tide. Remember when Alabama had two 1,000-yard runners in Eddie Lacy and T.J. Yeldon in 2012? That crime was unstoppable.

And it's in Saban to mold this class into a national championship material and get class No. 1 by 2021. Ohio State and Clemson, which will be No. 1 and No. 2 in most pre-season polls by 2020, are already Ready for Big head starts.

The longer Alabama spends without meeting its high standards in the field, the more pressure each new group of recruits will face. Every time Crimson Tide doesn't do that, this dynasty becomes more fallible.

Was over? No not yet. However, the fact that we ask the question suggests that this dynasty might not be as impressive as it used to be.