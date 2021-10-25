The ACCOINTING.com Use Case By BTC Peers

Crypto Portfolio Tracking Software: The ACCOINTING.com Use Case



It has become increasingly complex for crypto enthusiasts like investors and traders to invest in the crypto market. With multiple crypto investments spread across different exchanges and wallets, tracking your own crypto portfolio becomes a difficult and time-consuming task to engage in. Therefore, having crypto portfolio tracking software helps you have a bearing on all your tokens and investments in the crypto space.

Every good and efficient crypto portfolio tracking software provides users with detailed analytics and statistics for all their crypto investments and tax reports for each fiscal year. Today, we have several crypto portfolio management and tracking tools. The software works by aggregating users’ transaction data in one place. You can also directly connect your exchanges through application programming interfaces (APIs), add your crypto wallet via public addresses, or you can manually upload your transaction data.

To better understand how the crypto portfolio tracking tools function, let us take a look at the ACCOINTING.com crypto portfolio tracking tool.

Overview of ACCOINTING.com Crypto Portfolio Tracking

ACCOINTING.com is a crypto portfolio tracking tool that helps users keep track of their crypto assets and file their crypto taxes as well. Users can open an account for free on ACCOINTING.com, but those that desire premium access will need to register with $255.99. The software has one of the best crypto tracking and optimization tools available in the market today. You will have access to advanced charting tools, account trading metrics, and a long and short-term holding period calculator and visualization.

The interesting thing is that most of these features are accessible on the free version of the software. Also, the customer support team is always quick to respond and help you sort out whatever difficulty you may encounter during the course of using the software or registering your account. They offer guidance on how best to utilize the tools for optimal functionality and customer satisfaction.

Use Cases of the ACCOINTING.com Crypto Portfolio Tracking Tool

Connect your crypto exchanges and wallets

With the ACCOINTING.com portfolio tracking tool, users can automatically connect their crypto wallets and exchanges using API or blockchain. There are more than 300 crypto wallets and exchanges supported on the ACCOINTING.com platform through mobile or desktop. Some of the notable wallets and exchanges supported include Binance, BitMex, BitGo, Blockchain, Coinbase (NASDAQ:), Coinbase Wallet, Freewallet, Gemini, Guarda Wallet, Kraken, MetaMask, TrustWallet, and a host of others.

Review crypto portfolio for valuable insights

Using the ACCOINTING.com dashboard and crypto tracker that is available on both desktop and mobile, users can analyze the performance of their transactions in real-time. Through the dashboard, you can understand your entire crypto portfolio. The ACCOINTING.com dashboard provides users with a summary of their token’s “buy and sell” date, the net profit, total gains, etc. Therefore, with ACCOINTING.com’s crypto tracking tool, users can have a general view of their gains at a glance. You can also check out the top-performing tokens to guide your investment strategy.

Explore the crypto market

With the ACCOINTING.com software, you can easily review the performance of the overall crypto market, research trending tokens, set up alerts, etc. You can also socialize your trending token list via your personalized and curated token list on Twitter (NYSE:). ACCOINTING.com makes it simple to track buying, selling, and staking crypto assets.

Conclusion

Leveraging crypto portfolio tracking software will undoubtedly help you get ahead in the market. It also gives you a clear perspective of your market performance, your gains, and losses, and gives you access to high-performing tokens in the market. In today’s complicated crypto market, having a crypto tracking tool is an edge that everyone needs to have.

Continue reading on BTC Peers