The 3 Smartest Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now By StockNews

The 3 Smartest Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now



Even though the economy continues its rebound and the market hits new highs, economic data is seeing mixed messages. In situations like these, it’s crucial that investors consider stocks that check every box which is why investors should consider adding smart stocks such as Gap Inc. (NYSE:), Apache (APA), and Ryder System (NYSE:) to their portfolio.With a continued influx of mixed economic data, investors may be wondering where to put their money. For example, while yesterday’s report on weekly jobless claims met estimates, producer price increases came in hotter than expected. Even with the economic rebound still in play, surging cases of COVID remain in the back of most investors’ minds.

In times like these, it’s essential to invest in strong companies. Strong companies are those exhibiting attractive valuations, robust growth profiles, solid balance sheets, and are trading in uptrends. One way to find these stocks is through our proprietary POWR Ratings system that evaluates stocks based on 118 different factors.

The system also grades stocks based on six different components. This allows us to screen for stocks that grade highly across these components. And this is what I did for this article. I looked for stocks rated a Strong Buy in our ratings system that also graded highly in those components. Gap Inc. (GPS), Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:), and Ryder System, Inc. (R) are three stocks that certainly fit the bill and are worth a look.

