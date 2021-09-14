The 2021 Met Gala Was All About Pushing The Fashion Boundaries And Shutting Down The Red Carpet With The Unexpected

Roommates, celebrities may play it safe on the red carpet throughout the year, but when it comes to bringing the fashion at the Met Gala they already know that they have to go big or definitely stay at home. So this year, it was a fashionable and fabulous affair, as the 2021 Met Gala was filled with celebrities stepping outside their fashion comfort zone to give us looks that will keep us talking for quite a while!

There were many celebrities who showed up to the 2021 Met Gala that have been there several times before, but still managed to bring their fashion A-game, such as Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Erykah Badu, Ciara and Tracee Ellis Ross. However, there were a host of new faces to the Met Gala that definitely gave some of the veterans a run for the fashion crown.

Lil Nas X, Chloe x Halle, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, Natalia Bryant, Normani, Yara Shahidi, Lil Baby and more proved that they will easily make the invite list for next year’s Met Gala due to their fashion forward looks on the red carpet!

