The 15 Best Addison Rae Moments On TikTok - Up News Info
The 15 Best Addison Rae Moments On TikTok
Entertainment

The 15 Best Addison Rae Moments On TikTok

by Bradly Lamb
by Bradly Lamb

Addison Rae has become a full-blown celebrity.

Addison Rae is an actress, singer, and dancer who has lived a very eventful life at a young age but seems only to be getting started. Since quickly rising to fame, she’s made appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, released her debut single Obsessed, and starred in her first movie, He’s All That, which premiered on Netflix.


Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Netflix

None of it would have been possible without her videos on TikTok. With how fast she is leveling up, it seems the lovely and talented Addison Rae has only begun to scratch the surface of her career. Therefore, today I will acknowledge how it all started by discussing her best moments on TikTok.

1.

Addison Does A TikTok With Her Dad:


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Although this video seems to have been taken down, around July 2019, “If I smile with my teeth” was a trending song on TikTok. Addison recorded a TikTok video of her and her dad doing the challenge as he is wearing fake teeth. Addison says this video was one of her first TikToks to blow up, so it helped her career and played a huge part in growing her page.

2.

Addison Dances To “Gooba” By 6ix9ine:


@addisonre tiktok.com

On June 11, 2020, Addison Rae decided to dance to “Gooba” by rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine because a TikTok trend was going on with the song. In the video, she twerks to “Gooba” as her friends cheer her on. It was new for her and her fans as she usually kept her posts more PG-oriented before that.  The video blew up and has accumulated over 208 million views and over 18.5 million likes. 

3.

Addison Rae Does The “Gucci Flip Flop” TikTok Challenge:


@addisonre tiktok.com

Addison Rae does the “Gucci Flip Flop” TikTok challenge. The song by Lil Yachty and Bhad Bhabie received mixed reviews so in the challenge people “low key” admitted they enjoyed the song. Addison’s TikTok has over 70 million views and 9.1 million likes.  

4.

Addison Rae At The All-Star Game:


@addisonre tiktok.com

This TikTok is considered one of Addison’s videos that helped her blow up. She says that people started noticing her and other influencers from the platform outside of TikTok because of the All-Star game performance. According to Addison, that’s when people started showing an interest in what she and other TikTokers were doing. 

5.

Addison Rae Dances To “Wap” By Meg Thee Stallion And Cardi B:


@addisonre tiktok.com

August 22, 2020, Addison did a video dancing to the song “Wap” by Meg Thee Stallion because there was a challenge going on with the song. The video exploded and received over 300 million views and over 24 million likes. It’s her most viewed video to this day.  

6.

Addison Rae Reacts To Mom Dancing To “Wap” By Megan Thee Stallion And Cardi B:


@addisonre tiktok.com

In this video, Addison reacts to her mom dancing to “Wap”  by Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B. Just like most children watching their parents dance, Addison found her mom’s dance moves to be pretty embarrassing. Addison reacted to the video and joined fans as they both cringed. Ironically, this is her second-highest viewed video at 200 million views and 16 million likes.  

7.

Addison Dances To “Obsessed” By Mariah Carey:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images for dcp

Addison Rae did a TikTok to Mariah Carey’s “Obsessed,” and she “liked” the video. Addison’s fans rushed to the comments to tell her that Mariah Carey “liked” her video, and she couldn’t believe it. Addison then went on to Mariah’s profile to see for herself. She clicked on her heart, and low behold, it had her video on it. This experience goes on to be an inspiration for Addison’s debut single “Obsessed,” released shortly later. 

8.

Addison Rae Models Her Blue Dress:


@addisonre tiktok.com

Her TikTok dances are how she’s become so popular so she’s no stranger to showing what she’s working with. At 93 million views, in this video, Addison Rae showcases her figure in a blue dress as she dances to “Rocket Rocket by Cochise.  

9.

Addison Rae Does TikTok With Quenblackwell:


@addisonre tiktok.com

One of her most famous videos with over 100 million views, Addison Rae does the “Thick” TikTok challenge with Quenblackwell, another famous social media influencer popular for her vines and her videos on TikTok.     

10.

Addison Rae Releases Her Debut Single “Obsessed:”


@addisonre tiktok.com

Addison promotes her music video “Obsessed” on TikTok. This was significant for Addison because the video ties back to when Addison’s dance video to “Obsessed (Mariah Carey’s version) was “liked” by Mariah Carey herself.  The song was a big message from Addison for people to be in love with themselves as much as they want others to love them too, which is pretty cool.  

11.

Addison Does The “Need To Know” TikTok Challenge:


@addisonre tiktok.com

This video has over 81 million views and has become one of her most popular moments on TikTok. 

12.

Addison Does The “Lay All Your Love On Me” Challenge:


@addisonre tiktok.com

Addison does the “Lay All Your Love On Me” challenge with a beautiful mountain view in the background. It’s a song by Owen Kelley, and the TikTok video is one of Addison’s most popular with over 100 million views.  

13.

Addison Rae Dances In Front Of Sephora:


@addisonre tiktok.com

Imagine seeing a picture of yourself in the window of one of the most popular multinational retailers of personal care and beauty products in the world. Can you envision how incredible that would feel? That’s what it was like for Addison Rae as she danced in front of Sephora with an ad of herself in the background.  

14.

Addison Rae Does “Clap For Em” Challenge:


@addisonre tiktok.com

Addison Rae does the “Clap For Em” challenge. The song features Flo Milli & Sada Baby.  Addison’s TikTok video accumulated over 6.8 million likes and almost 100k comments.  

15.

Addison Rae And Bryce Hall Dress Up For Halloween:


@addisonre tiktok.com

Although they would break up and get back together multiple times, fans loved seeing these two together. On Halloween day 2020,  Addison Rae and Bryce Hall dressed as Harley Quinn and The Joker. The internet ate it up and the video accumulated over 122 million views.  

That’s All Folks!


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Addison’s career seems to be taking off, so the sky is the limit for her. In August 2020, she was declared the highest-earning TikToker by Forbes. Now, she is the third most followed person on TikTok as of July 3, 2021, with over 81 million followers!

