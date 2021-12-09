The 15 Best Addison Rae Moments On TikTok



Kevin Winter / Getty Images for dcp



Addison Rae did a TikTok to Mariah Carey’s “Obsessed,” and she “liked” the video. Addison’s fans rushed to the comments to tell her that Mariah Carey “liked” her video, and she couldn’t believe it. Addison then went on to Mariah’s profile to see for herself. She clicked on her heart, and low behold, it had her video on it. This experience goes on to be an inspiration for Addison’s debut single “Obsessed,” released shortly later.