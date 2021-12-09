The 15 Best Addison Rae Moments On TikTok

Addison Rae has become a full-blown celebrity.
Addison Rae is an actress, singer, and dancer who has lived a very eventful life at a young age but seems only to be getting started. Since quickly rising to fame, she’s made appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, released her debut single Obsessed, and starred in her first movie, He’s All That, which premiered on Netflix.
1.
Addison Does A TikTok With Her Dad:
2.
Addison Dances To “Gooba” By 6ix9ine:
3.
Addison Rae Does The “Gucci Flip Flop” TikTok Challenge:
4.
Addison Rae At The All-Star Game:
5.
Addison Rae Dances To “Wap” By Meg Thee Stallion And Cardi B:
6.
Addison Rae Reacts To Mom Dancing To “Wap” By Megan Thee Stallion And Cardi B:
7.
Addison Dances To “Obsessed” By Mariah Carey:
8.
Addison Rae Models Her Blue Dress:
9.
Addison Rae Does TikTok With Quenblackwell:
10.
Addison Rae Releases Her Debut Single “Obsessed:”
11.
Addison Does The “Need To Know” TikTok Challenge:
12.
Addison Does The “Lay All Your Love On Me” Challenge:
13.
Addison Rae Dances In Front Of Sephora:
14.
Addison Rae Does “Clap For Em” Challenge:
15.
Addison Rae And Bryce Hall Dress Up For Halloween:
That’s All Folks!