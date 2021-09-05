The 10 Best Features On Kanye West’s “Donda”

This isn’t Jay-Z’s best verse, lyrically. However, the gravity of The Throne reunion is enough to make Kanye fans cry. “Jail” still might be the best track on the album, and one of the best songs of the year.
Favorite Bars:
“Hol’ up, Donda, I’m with your baby when I touch back road
Told him, “Stop all of that red cap, we goin’ home”
Not me with all of these sins, castin’ stones
This might be the return of The Throne (Throne)
Hova and Yeezus, like Moses and Jesus
You are not in control of my thesis
You already know what I think ’bout think pieces
Before you ask, he already told you who he think he is
Don’t try to jail my thoughts and think pre-cents
I can’t be controlled with programs and presets”