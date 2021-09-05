The 10 Best Features On Kanye West’s “Donda”

This isn’t Jay-Z’s best verse, lyrically. However, the gravity of The Throne reunion is enough to make Kanye fans cry. “Jail” still might be the best track on the album, and one of the best songs of the year.

Favorite Bars:

“Hol’ up, Donda, I’m with your baby when I touch back road

Told him, “Stop all of that red cap, we goin’ home”

Not me with all of these sins, castin’ stones

This might be the return of The Throne (Throne)

Hova and Yeezus, like Moses and Jesus

You are not in control of my thesis

You already know what I think ’bout think pieces

Before you ask, he already told you who he think he is

Don’t try to jail my thoughts and think pre-cents

I can’t be controlled with programs and presets”