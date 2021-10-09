That 70s Show Spinoff That 90s Show

Netflix, you will be hearing from me (this is not a threat, I just need details).
For those of you who’ve had the pleasure of viewing That ’70s Show (for me, during after-school reruns, when I was certainly too young to be viewing it — for others, when it aired on Fox in the late ’90s), rejoice, I guess?
For some baffling reason, the beloved series focusing on a group of — as Red (Kurtwood Smith) would call them — “delinquents” is getting a spinoff!
As you’ll remember, the original series — which ran for eight seasons, though we like to ignore that last one — sees main characters Eric, Donna, Jackie, Fez, Kelso, and Hyde doing things that normal ’70s teens do. There’s sex, there’s smoke in the background of their circle (weed!), and there’s Star Wars homages.
Now, for some background info: That ’90s Show (LOL) will see Red and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) reprise their roles, as Leia Forman (yup, that’s Eric and Donna’s daughter) visits her grandparents in the summer of (you guessed it) 1995.
So far, Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of the multi-cam spinoff, which will see Leia bond with a new generation of Point Place kids under the same strict dynamic her parents experienced.
Much of the original team behind the series is back, with That ’70s Show creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner and their daughter Lindsey Turner serving as writers and executive producers. Original producer Gregg Mettler will also write, in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner. Debra and Kurtwood will also be executive producing in addition to starring.
And, as expected, the people™️ (aka Twitter) have a lot to say:
Yeah, so, uh, who’s sending the Netflix party link?
*Shudders* I completely blanked out this series in my memory, and would like to never revisit it again, thanks.
Reportedly what happens in N*tflix headquarters.
Meanwhile, some people (me) just want the original show back on Netflix:
And, perhaps this narrative continuity bodes well:
What do you think? Will the series be a hit or flop completely? Will you be watching anyway? LMK in the comments!
