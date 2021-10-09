That 70s Show Spinoff That 90s Show

Netflix, you will be hearing from me (this is not a threat, I just need details).

Hellooooooooooooo Wisconsin!

For those of you who’ve had the pleasure of viewing That ’70s Show (for me, during after-school reruns, when I was certainly too young to be viewing it — for others, when it aired on Fox in the late ’90s), rejoice, I guess?


© 20th Century Fox Film Corp. / Courtesy: Everett Collection

For some baffling reason, the beloved series focusing on a group of — as Red (Kurtwood Smith) would call them — “delinquents” is getting a spinoff!

As you’ll remember, the original series — which ran for eight seasons, though we like to ignore that last one — sees main characters Eric, Donna, Jackie, Fez, Kelso, and Hyde doing things that normal ’70s teens do. There’s sex, there’s smoke in the background of their circle (weed!), and there’s Star Wars homages.


©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Now, for some background info: That ’90s Show (LOL) will see Red and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) reprise their roles, as Leia Forman (yup, that’s Eric and Donna’s daughter) visits her grandparents in the summer of (you guessed it) 1995.


©Carsey-Werner Co/Courtesy Everett Collection

So far, Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of the multi-cam spinoff, which will see Leia bond with a new generation of Point Place kids under the same strict dynamic her parents experienced.


©Carsey-Werner Co/Courtesy Everett Collection

At which point, I’m thinking: Did Jackie have a child and will they be in Wisconsin too? Where is Kelso, and is he still — unfortunately — a cop? What on earth is going on???

Much of the original team behind the series is back, with That ’70s Show creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner and their daughter Lindsey Turner serving as writers and executive producers. Original producer Gregg Mettler will also write, in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner. Debra and Kurtwood will also be executive producing in addition to starring.


©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner, who executive produced the original show, will also executive produce the spinoff.

And, as expected, the people™️ (aka Twitter) have a lot to say:

Free the Millennial generation from the shackles of reboots and sequels https://t.co/mrM18YToBy


Twitter: @VeeAlmighty / @getFANDOM / Fox / Via Twitter: @VeeAlmighty

Yeah, so, uh, who’s sending the Netflix party link?

I have a feeling this is gonna be absolutely terrible and I’ll still watch every episode https://t.co/wSISCu1Tqc


Twitter: @scrappydoosucks / Variety / Fox / Via Twitter: @scrappydoosucks

*Shudders* I completely blanked out this series in my memory, and would like to never revisit it again, thanks.


Twitter: @Marlonjpineda / Variety / Fox / Via Twitter: @Marlonjpineda

Reportedly what happens in N*tflix headquarters.

@Variety Young Screenwriter: “I’ve got this great original idea for a series, it’s not a remake either!”

TV Exec:


Twitter: @NeezusMocz / HBO / Via Twitter: @NeezusMocz

Meanwhile, some people (me) just want the original show back on Netflix:


Twitter: @karlabxby

And, perhaps this narrative continuity bodes well:

@Variety Eric foreman would name his daughter Leia lol I appreciate the narrative continuity


Twitter: @Grace_irla / Via Twitter: @Grace_irla

What do you think? Will the series be a hit or flop completely? Will you be watching anyway? LMK in the comments!

