‘Thank God for Bitcoin,’ Cynthia Lummis says on US debt limit raise By Cointelegraph

Amid the United States President Joe Biden signing legislation to raise the government’s debt limit to $28.9 trillion, Senator Cynthia Lummis said that (BTC) is a blessing of God.
Senator Lummis gave a speech to the Senate on Thursday, providing her perspective on how digital currencies like Bitcoin could potentially help countries like the U.S. address the looming crisis when the state runs out of cash.
