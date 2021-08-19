Thames Water to pay over 11 million pounds in compensation to business customers By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
(Reuters) – Britain’s water regulator said on Thursday utility company Thames Water would pay more than 11 million pounds ($15.03 million) to nearly 14,000 non-household customers and water retailers for incorrectly billing them the wrong amount.
Ofwat had launched an investigation after getting a complaint that raised concerns about the accuracy of data provided by Thames Water.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.