Thailand’s tourism authority is considering creating its own utility token By Cointelegraph

Thailand's tourism authority is considering creating its own utility token

Matilda Colman
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is considering creating its own utility token to capitalize on the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies.

Named after the agency’s acronym, the plan to launch TAT coin will have to navigate through Thailand’s complex legal framework and regulations before coming to life.