Thailand Tourism Authority to Pilot Its Own Utility Token For Visitors By CoinQuora

Thailand Tourism Authority to Pilot Its Own Utility Token For Visitors



Thailand Tourism Authority (TAT) is preparing to launch its utility token.

At the moment, TAT is discussing the utility token with the Stock Exchange of Thailand

The authority aims to generate crypto revenue through their incoming utility token.

Despite how some countries keep tightening their crypto regulations, Thailand seems to still have a big interest in embracing cryptocurrency. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) wants to launch its utility token to capitalize on crypto revenue from visitors.

To achieve this, the authority is currently discussing the coming of the TAT Coin with the Stock Exchange of Thailand. If this happens, the token’s utility would be a gateway to facilitate the to and fro of vouchers into the TAT Coin. Above all, this will drastically increase the presence of liquidity among tourism operators in the country.

Continue reading on CoinQuora