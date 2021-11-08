Thai stocks rise, baht gains ahead of c.bank policy decision

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Author of the article:

Thai stocks rose and the baht gained on

Monday ahead of the Bank of Thailand’s policy decision later

this week, as the Southeast Asian nation struggles to recover

from the collapse of its vital tourism sector.

The Thai baht gained up to 0.7%, and was at its

strongest in two weeks.

A Reuters poll expects Thailand’s central bank to hold

interest rates at a record low of 0.50% until at least 2023 to

support the flailing economy. Its next policy meeting is on

Wednesday.

“Bank of Thailand will probably have sufficient policy

flexibility for a prolonged hold,” Mizuho Bank analysts said in

a note.

“Concerns of a weak THB will, however, be the bitter

trade-off,” they added.

The baht is the region’s worst performing currency in 2021,

having weakened over 9% against the dollar.

Most other currencies in the region were little changed, as

the dollar firmed ahead of Wednesday’s U.S. inflation data which

is expected to test the Federal Reserve’s stance on patient rate

hikes.

Bucking the trend, the Indonesian rupiah strengthened

as much as 0.5% and was set for its best day in nearly four

weeks, gaining ground after it slumped in the last session due

to disappointing economic growth figures.

Among equity markets, the Philippines led gains with

a 1% jump. The benchmark extended gains for a fifth session and

hit its highest in 10 months.

Mizuho analysts say the Philippines’ third-quarter GDP data

due on Tuesday will stress the need for policy accommodation to

be extended, while Malaysia’s GDP, due on Friday, is set to show

a return to contraction amid coronavirus-induced restrictions.

“Silver lining of higher oil (although constrained by

production) aiding the recovery are not immune to China risks,”

they added, referring to Malaysia’s economy.

The Philippines’ agricultural output, which usually accounts

for less than 10% of overall output, contracted at an annual

pace of 2.6% in July-September, reflecting production declines

in crops, livestock and fisheries sectors.

Other regional stock markets cheered a robust employment

report from the United States and the congressional passage of a

long-delayed $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

South Korean stocks were the outlier, shedding more

than 1% and extending losses for a fourth day.

HIGHLIGHTS:

**Indonesia 10-year government bond yields are down around 2

bps to 6.180%

**Financials and consumer stocks drive gains in the

Philippines

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0354 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD %

%

Japan -0.20 -9.14 <.n2>

China EC>

India +0.00 -1.87 <.ns ei>

Indonesi +0.46 -1.54 <.jk a se>

Malaysia +0.10 -3.23 <.kl se>

Philippi -0.08 -4.42 <.ps nes i>

S.Korea 11>

Singapor -0.04 -2.21 <.st e i>

Taiwan +0.05 +2.21 <.tw ii>

Thailand +0.63 -9.49 <.se ti>

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by

Jacqueline Wong)

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR