Thai stocks, baht weaken as Bangkok reopening reportedly delayed

Thailand’s baht and stocks fell on

Friday as a report that the reopening of capital Bangkok to

international tourists would be delayed weighed on sentiment,

while a firmer U.S. dollar kept moves in other emerging Asian

currencies subdued.

South Korea’s won led losses in the broader

region as U.S Treasury yields and the greenback strengthened

after strong retail sales data renewed expectations of a hawkish

tilt from the Federal reserve next week.

Shares in the Philippines, Malaysia and China

fell between 0.2% and 0.6%.

The Bangkok Post on Thursday reported https://www.bangkokpost.com/business/2182455/citys-reopening-to-be-postponed

Thailand’s tourism minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn as saying

the reopening of the city to foreigners should be delayed by two

weeks, as the country attempts to inoculate a larger proportion

of its population.

The tourism-reliant nation had planned to allow vaccinated

tourists into Bangkok by Oct. 1.

Stocks in the country fell 0.6%, while the baht

weakened 0.4%.

Analysts at Maybank pointed to a “dire” outlook for tourism

as well as pressure from a strengthening dollar as catalysts for

investors to exercise caution towards the baht.

The dollar rose following an unexpected rise in U.S. retail

sales for August, which offset some concerns about growth in the

world’s largest economy and signaled the Fed might opt for an

earlier tapering of its massive pandemic-fueled stimulus.

The won shed 0.5% and was at its weakest since Aug. 20,

while the Malaysian ringgit also fell.

“The rise in the USD/AxJ (Asia excluding Japan) underscores

anxiety in the region which still faces a shortage of

vaccinations and growth concerns,” Maybank analysts added.

Equities in China have dropped more than 3% this week, after

a raft of weaker-than-expected data suggested growth in the

world’s second-largest economy would slow in the second half of

this year.

Meanwhile, cash-strapped China Evergrande tanked

further and eyed its worst week ever.

Indian shares scaled record highs on Friday and were

set to post a weekly gain of more than 2%, benefiting from a

jump in banking stocks.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 2.9 basis

points at 6.132%

** Top losers on Thailand’s SETI was AQ Estate PCL

, down 25%

** Indian shares scale another peak

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0405 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCK

DAILY YTD % DAILY S YTD

% % %

Japan -0.12 -6.00 0.56 11.11

China +0.04 +1.16 -0.59 3.24

India +0.00 -0.61 0.48 26.69

Indonesia +0.11 -1.37 -0.04 2.14

Malaysia -0.24 -3.53 -0.43 -4.83

Philippines +0.04 -3.85 -0.24 -2.63

S.Korea -0.53 -7.79 0.21 9.16

Singapore -0.01 -1.83 -0.08 7.67

Taiwan +0.01 +2.78 0.61 18.00

Thailand -0.39 -9.68 -0.60 11.91

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam

Holmes)

