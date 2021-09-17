Thai stocks, baht weaken as Bangkok reopening reportedly delayed

Article content
Thailand’s baht and stocks fell on
Friday as a report that the reopening of capital Bangkok to
international tourists would be delayed weighed on sentiment,
while a firmer U.S. dollar kept moves in other emerging Asian
currencies subdued.
South Korea’s won led losses in the broader
region as U.S Treasury yields and the greenback strengthened
after strong retail sales data renewed expectations of a hawkish
tilt from the Federal reserve next week.
Shares in the Philippines, Malaysia and China

fell between 0.2% and 0.6%.
The Bangkok Post on Thursday reported https://www.bangkokpost.com/business/2182455/citys-reopening-to-be-postponed
Thailand’s tourism minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn as saying
the reopening of the city to foreigners should be delayed by two
weeks, as the country attempts to inoculate a larger proportion
of its population.
The tourism-reliant nation had planned to allow vaccinated
tourists into Bangkok by Oct. 1.
Stocks in the country fell 0.6%, while the baht
weakened 0.4%.
Analysts at Maybank pointed to a “dire” outlook for tourism
as well as pressure from a strengthening dollar as catalysts for
investors to exercise caution towards the baht.
The dollar rose following an unexpected rise in U.S. retail

sales for August, which offset some concerns about growth in the
world’s largest economy and signaled the Fed might opt for an
earlier tapering of its massive pandemic-fueled stimulus.
The won shed 0.5% and was at its weakest since Aug. 20,
while the Malaysian ringgit also fell.
“The rise in the USD/AxJ (Asia excluding Japan) underscores
anxiety in the region which still faces a shortage of
vaccinations and growth concerns,” Maybank analysts added.
Equities in China have dropped more than 3% this week, after
a raft of weaker-than-expected data suggested growth in the
world’s second-largest economy would slow in the second half of
this year.
Meanwhile, cash-strapped China Evergrande tanked
further and eyed its worst week ever.

Indian shares scaled record highs on Friday and were
set to post a weekly gain of more than 2%, benefiting from a
jump in banking stocks.
HIGHLIGHTS
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 2.9 basis
points at 6.132%
** Top losers on Thailand’s SETI was AQ Estate PCL
, down 25%
** Indian shares scale another peak
Asia stock indexes and
currencies at 0405 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCK
DAILY YTD % DAILY S YTD
% % %
Japan -0.12 -6.00 0.56 11.11
China +0.04 +1.16 -0.59 3.24
India +0.00 -0.61 0.48 26.69
Indonesia +0.11 -1.37 -0.04 2.14
Malaysia -0.24 -3.53 -0.43 -4.83
Philippines +0.04 -3.85 -0.24 -2.63
S.Korea -0.53 -7.79 0.21 9.16
Singapore -0.01 -1.83 -0.08 7.67
Taiwan +0.01 +2.78 0.61 18.00
Thailand -0.39 -9.68 -0.60 11.91
(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam
Holmes)
