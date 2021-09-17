Thai stocks, baht weaken as Bangkok reopening reportedly delayed

Shares in the Philippines, Malaysia and China

tilt from the Federal reserve next week.

after strong retail sales data renewed expectations of a hawkish

region as U.S Treasury yields and the greenback strengthened

South Korea’s won led losses in the broader

while a firmer U.S. dollar kept moves in other emerging Asian

international tourists would be delayed weighed on sentiment,

Friday as a report that the reopening of capital Bangkok to

Thailand’s baht and stocks fell on

fell between 0.2% and 0.6%.

The Bangkok Post on Thursday reported https://www.bangkokpost.com/business/2182455/citys-reopening-to-be-postponed

Thailand’s tourism minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn as saying

the reopening of the city to foreigners should be delayed by two

weeks, as the country attempts to inoculate a larger proportion

of its population.

The tourism-reliant nation had planned to allow vaccinated

tourists into Bangkok by Oct. 1.

Stocks in the country fell 0.6%, while the baht

weakened 0.4%.

Analysts at Maybank pointed to a “dire” outlook for tourism

as well as pressure from a strengthening dollar as catalysts for

investors to exercise caution towards the baht.

The dollar rose following an unexpected rise in U.S. retail