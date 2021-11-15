Thai stocks, baht rise as govt hikes 2021 growth outlook

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Author of the article:

Thai stocks and the baht firmed on Monday, after the country’s government

upgraded its 2021 growth outlook, while broader equity markets were mixed as investors weighed

retail data and gloomy property sector outlook from top trading partner China.

Bangkok shares added up to 0.5%, while the baht firmed by 0.3% to hit a

more than two-month high.

Data showed the country’s economy contracted less than feared in the third-quarter,

prompting authorities to boost their 2021 growth outlook compared with a previous forecast of

0.7%-1.2% expansion due to easing of curbs and resumption of tourism.

“One of the major forces driving the baht are more foreign fund inflows into Thai assets due

to brightening economic outlook which could be seen from falling COVID-19 cases or death tolls,”

said Poon Panichpibool, a market strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

South Korean shares gained 1% and Taiwanese stocks jumped 0.7%, but

Indonesian and Malaysian equities fell around 0.5% each.

China reported a rise in industrial output and retail sales in October, despite fresh curbs

to control COVID-19 outbreaks and supply shortages, but the slowing property sector weighed on

the economic outlook.

Shanghai stocks ended 0.2% lower.

“Chinese economy should remain under the current down-cycle in the coming quarters… in

view of the Evergrande saga, a self-fulfilling liquidity crunch has been developing among

Chinese developers, ” Macquarie capital analysts wrote in a note.

“Moreover, exports could slow meaningfully next year due to the high base and the re-opening

globally,” they added.

Among currencies, the Philippine peso weakened 0.6%, as the country’s central bank

said over the weekend that it would continue its accommodative policy stance even if the economy

exceeds the government’s growth target this year.

Taiwanese dollar and Indonesian rupiah, however, firmed 0.2% each.

Focus will now https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-chinas-xi-will-hold-virtual-meeting-monday-night-white-house-2021-11-12

turn to a meeting between Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden later in the

day, with hopes of an easing in ongoing tensions across a range of issues, including tariffs

imposed on China under former President Donald Trump.

HIGHLIGHTS:

**Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 0.4 basis points at 6.197%

**Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is down 2.1 basis points at 1.763%

**Consumer staples drive Malaysian stock benchmark lower

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0756 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %

Japan -0.09 -9.40 0.56 8.50

China -0.04 +2.30 -0.16 1.73

India +0.07 -1.77 0.11 29.62

Indonesia +0.16 -1.20 -0.39 10.80

Malaysia +0.10 -3.37 -0.59 -6.45

Philippines -0.67 -4.26 -0.55 2.84

S.Korea +0.10 -7.82 1.03 4.39

Singapore +0.03 -2.24 -0.05 13.46

Taiwan +0.21 +2.54 0.66 19.70

Thailand +0.24 -8.46 0.18 12.94

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR