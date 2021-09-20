Thai SEC issues license to Ethereum-based real estate project By Cointelegraph

The Securities Exchange and Commission of Thailand (SEC) has a license to an asset-backed token offering service based on the blockchain.
Fraction, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hong Kong-based fintech firm Fraction Group, has received a license allowing it to list and trade tokens for fractional ownership of physical or digital assets, the firm announced Sept. 16.
