Thai SEC issues license to Ethereum-based real estate project By Cointelegraph

Thai SEC issues license to Ethereum-based real estate project

Matilda Colman
The Securities Exchange and Commission of Thailand has a license to an asset-backed token offering service based on the blockchain.

Fraction, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Hong Kong-based fintech firm Fraction Group, has received a license allowing it to list and trade tokens for fractional ownership of physical or digital assets, the firm announced Thursday.