Thai SEC intends to revoke operating license of Huobi crypto exchange By Cointelegraph
Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission has temporarily suspended the services of the local branch of crypto exchange Houbi and recommended revoking its operating license with the Ministry of Finance. With the suspension in place, Huobi has been given three months to return all assets to its clients.
Huobi, which is branded as DSDack in Thailand, received the suspension order after failing to comply with local regulations related to its operations and management structure.
