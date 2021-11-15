Thai economy shrinks less than expected, 2021 outlook raised as tourism revival eyed

Article content BANGKOK — Thailand’s economy contracted less than expected in the third quarter as businesses started a slow recovery from the coronavirus-driven slump in activity, while the reopening of the tourism sector raised hopes of a steady revival. The government upgraded its economic growth outlook to 1.2% this year, compared with a previous forecast of 0.7%-1.2% expansion, and projected 3.5%-4.5% growth in 2022, thanks to an easing of COVID-19 curbs and a reopening to overseas travelers to reboot its vital tourism industry.

Article content Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy tumbled 6.1% last year. The economy shrank a seasonally adjusted 1.1% in the September quarter from the previous three months, data from the National Economic and Social Development Council showed, versus a forecast 2.5% drop in a Reuters poll, and a revised seasonally adjusted 0.1% growth in the June quarter. From a year earlier, gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 0.3% in July-September, a shallower than expected fall than the forecast 0.8% drop, and against a revised 7.6% growth in April-June. “We expect GDP to rebound strongly in the final quarter now that cases are falling, restrictions are being lifted and the vaccine rollout is gaining momentum,” said Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist at Capital Economics.