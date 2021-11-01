Thai capital welcomes first tourists for quarantine-free holiday

Article content BANGKOK — More than a thousand foreign tourists arrived in Bangkok on Monday, the first wave of travelers to the Thai capital in 18 months, as part of a quarantine waiver for visitors vaccinated against COVID-19. There were 1,534 foreign arrivals and 890 Thais on 40 international flights on the opening day on Monday, senior health official Kiattiphum Wongraijit said. The waiver covers more than 60 countries, including the United States and China, plus several places in Europe, from where some were escaping the winter blues.

Article content “Right now, in Europe as you know it’s quite cold, so we decided to go come here,” said German tourist, Simon Raithel, among the first arrivals. Thailand, one of the Asia-Pacific’s most popular tourist destinations, has enforced strict entry curbs that were criticized in the travel industry for being too onerous and economically damaging. More than 3 million Thai tourism-dependent jobs and an estimated $50 billion a year in revenue have been lost. Before the pandemic, tourism accounted for about 12% of Thai GDP, with one survey ranking Bangkok as the world’s most visited city https://www.reuters.com/article/us-thailand-tourism-idUSKCN1VP2FG. Thailand tested the waters with the reopening of the island of Phuket, but the pilot scheme https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-thailand-tourism-idUKL4N2PB1RG had mixed results, drawing just 1% of its monthly pre-pandemic level when it started in July.