Thai c.bank holds key rate at record low, as expected

Article content

BANGKOK — Thailand’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low on Wednesday, as widely expected, as its tourism-reliant economy recovers on the back of eased pandemic curbs.

The Bank of Thailand’s (BOT) monetary policy committee unanimously voted to hold the one-day repurchase rate at 0.50% for an 11th straight meeting after three rate reductions in 2020 to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Twenty of 23 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the BOT to stay on hold while the others predicted a quarter-point cut.

The BOT maintained its 2021 economic growth outlook at 0.7%, as it had projected in August, when the restrictions were extended from July to contain the country’s worst outbreak.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Jacqueline Wong)