Thai baht, Taiwan dollar lead gains among Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 109.800 109.73 -0.06

Sing dlr 1.342 1.3415 -0.02

Taiwan dlr 27.622 27.703 +0.29

Korean won 1157.200 1157 -0.02

Baht 32.480 32.61 +0.40

Peso 49.960 49.87 -0.18

Rupiah 14230.000 14260 +0.21

Rupee 73.018 73.0175 0.00

Ringgit 4.143 4.144 +0.02

Yuan 6.454 6.4585 +0.08

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 109.800 103.24 -5.97

Sing dlr 1.342 1.3209 -1.56

Taiwan dlr 27.622 28.483 +3.12

Korean won 1157.200 1086.20 -6.14

Baht 32.480 29.96 -7.76

Peso 49.960 48.01 -3.90

Rupiah 14230.000 14040 -1.34

Rupee 73.018 73.07 +0.07

Ringgit 4.143 4.0200 -2.97

Yuan 6.454 6.5283 +1.16

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)