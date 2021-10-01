Home Business Thai baht snaps 4-day losing streak, Singapore stocks slide

The Thai baht rose on Friday, snapping a

four-day losing streak, while Singaporean stocks were headed for

their worst day in nearly a month after the country reported its

highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases.

After four straight days of losses, the baht gained up to

0.5% against the greenback and looked set for its best day in

more than a week. It is the worst performing currency in Asia in

2021, having weakened 11%.

The Bank of Thailand’s decision earlier this week to not cut

interest rates despite a flagging economy amid a severe COVID-19

outbreak is expected to help curb the baht’s depreciation.

“Thailand’s high-tourism dependence means THB not only

suffers accentuated vulnerabilities to delta outbreak, but also

bears the brunt of negative externalities of outbreaks

regionally/globally, ” Mizuho Bank analysts said in a note.

For the day, the S.Korean won and the baht led

regional gains with a 0.3% jump each, as the dollar slipped from

a 1-year peak touched in the previous session. The greenback was

still headed for its best week since June.

With a new surge of COVID-19 raging across Southeast Asia

and threatening the region’s economic recovery, next week’s

focus is on inflation readings from several countries including

Japan, Thailand and the Philippines.

Indonesia’s annual inflation rate in September rose to the

highest in four months.

“Chatters of stagflation concerns may gain some traction

and further undermine sentiments. KRW, INR may stay

under pressure in the interim, ” analysts at Maybank wrote in a

note.

Stagflation, a portmanteau of ‘stagnant’ and ‘inflation’, is

a situation where economic growth slows or stagnates and both

unemployment and inflation rates are high.

“Rise in global energy prices are feeding into higher

inflationary expectations. ”

Inflation fears pushed Japan’s stock benchmark to

its lowest in a month.

The Singaporean benchmark shed up to 1.4%. The

country reported 2,478 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the

highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

Indonesian equities shed 0.8%, after officials said

2021 budget will likely be smaller than previously anticipated.

Philippine stocks, up 0.4%, were the sole gainer in

the region after the country further loosened coronavirus

restrictions in the capital region.

Chinese markets are closed for a week from Friday for the

Golden Week holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

**Singapore’s 5-year benchmark yield is down 1.9 basis

points at 0.925%

**Malaysia’s 3-year benchmark yield is down 0.5 basis points

at 2.463%​​

**Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 0.2 basis

points at 4.58%​​

Asia stock indexes and currencies

at 0406 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD %

%

Japan +0.13 -7.10 <.n2>

India +0.00 -1.56 <.ns ei>

Indonesi -0.04 -1.93 <.jk a se>

Malaysia +0.05 -3.90 <.kl se>

Philippi +0.28 -5.64 <.ps nes i>

S.Korea 11>

Singapor -0.18 -2.85 <.st e i>

Taiwan +0.00 +2.21 <.tw ii>

Thailand +0.30 -11.2 <.se ti>

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editnig by Kim

Coghill)

