Thai baht snaps 4-day losing streak, Singapore stocks slide

The Thai baht rose on Friday, snapping a

four-day losing streak, while Singaporean stocks were headed for

their worst day in nearly a month after the country reported its

highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases.

After four straight days of losses, the baht gained up to

0.5% against the greenback and looked set for its best day in

more than a week. It is the worst performing currency in Asia in

2021, having weakened 11%.

The Bank of Thailand’s decision earlier this week to not cut