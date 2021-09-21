Thai baht slips most among mixed Asian currencies

Article content

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0204 GMT

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 109.470 109.39 -0.07

Sing dlr 1.350 1.3523 +0.18

Baht 33.380 33.33 -0.15

Peso 50.088 50.19 +0.20

Rupiah 14245.000 14240 -0.04

Rupee 73.735 73.735 0.00

Ringgit 4.185 4.19 +0.12

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 109.470 103.24 -5.69

Sing dlr 1.350 1.3209 -2.15

Baht 33.380 29.96 -10.25

Peso 50.088 48.01 -4.15

Rupiah 14245.000 14040 -1.44

Rupee 73.735 73.07 -0.91

Ringgit 4.185 4.0200 -3.94

(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)