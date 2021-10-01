Thai baht set for best day in a week, Singapore stocks shed 1%

Article content

The Thai baht rose on Friday and was on

track for its best session in a week, while Singaporean stocks

were headed for their worst day in nearly a month after the city

state reported its highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases.

The baht has been Asia’s worst performing currency

in 2021, having weakened 11%. The Bank of Thailand’s decision

earlier this week to hold interest rates steady despite a

flagging economy is expected to help curb the baht’s

depreciation.

Other Asian currencies were mixed, as the dollar slipped off