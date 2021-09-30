Thai baht leads most Asian FX lower

Article content
The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
`
Currency Latest bid Previous Pct
day Move
Japan yen 111.840 111.96 +0.11
Sing dlr 1.361 1.3607 -0.03
Taiwan dlr 27.842 27.82 -0.08
Korean won 1184.000 1181.8 -0.19
Baht 33.950 33.85 -0.29
Peso 50.780 50.9 +0.24
Rupiah 14310.000 14290 -0.14
Rupee 74.148 74.1475 +0.00
Ringgit 4.186 4.1835 -0.06
Yuan 6.471 6.4715 +0.01
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct
Move
Japan yen 111.840 103.24 -7.69
Sing dlr 1.361 1.3209 -2.95
Taiwan dlr 27.842 28.483 +2.30
Korean won 1184.000 1086.20 -8.26
Baht 33.950 29.96 -11.75
Peso 50.780 48.01 -5.45
Rupiah 14310.000 14040 -1.89
Rupee 74.148 73.07 -1.46
Ringgit 4.186 4.0400 -3.49
Yuan 6.471 6.5283 +0.89
