Thai baht leads most Asian FX lower

Article content

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

`

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 111.840 111.96 +0.11

Sing dlr 1.361 1.3607 -0.03

Taiwan dlr 27.842 27.82 -0.08

Korean won 1184.000 1181.8 -0.19

Baht 33.950 33.85 -0.29

Peso 50.780 50.9 +0.24

Rupiah 14310.000 14290 -0.14

Rupee 74.148 74.1475 +0.00

Ringgit 4.186 4.1835 -0.06

Yuan 6.471 6.4715 +0.01

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 111.840 103.24 -7.69

Sing dlr 1.361 1.3209 -2.95

Taiwan dlr 27.842 28.483 +2.30

Korean won 1184.000 1086.20 -8.26

Baht 33.950 29.96 -11.75

Peso 50.780 48.01 -5.45

Rupiah 14310.000 14040 -1.89

Rupee 74.148 73.07 -1.46

Ringgit 4.186 4.0400 -3.49

Yuan 6.471 6.5283 +0.89

(Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)