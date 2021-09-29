Thai baht leads most Asian currencies lower

Article content

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

`

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 111.560 111.5 -0.05

Sing dlr 1.359 1.3577 -0.06

Taiwan dlr 27.785 27.785 +0.00

Korean won 1186.200 1184.4 -0.15

Baht 33.880 33.76 -0.35

Peso 51.070 51.09 +0.04

Rupiah 14270.000 14270 +0.00

Rupee 74.040 74.04 +0.00

Ringgit 4.188 4.18 -0.19

Yuan 6.471 6.4595 -0.17

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 111.560 103.24 -7.46

Sing dlr 1.359 1.3209 -2.77

Taiwan dlr 27.785 28.483 +2.51

Korean won 1186.200 1086.20 -8.43

Baht 33.880 29.96 -11.57

Peso 51.070 48.01 -5.99

Rupiah 14270.000 14040 -1.61

Rupee 74.040 73.07 -1.32

Ringgit 4.188 4.0400 -3.53

Yuan 6.471 6.5283 +0.89

(Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)