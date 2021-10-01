Thai baht leads most Asian currencies higher

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 111.270 111.27 -0.02

Sing dlr 1.360 1.3572 -0.18

Taiwan dlr 27.861 27.866 +0.02

Korean won 1187.200 1184 -0.27

Baht 33.710 33.86 +0.44

Peso 50.910 51.02 +0.22

Rupiah 14310.000 14310 +0.00

Rupee 74.225 74.225 +0.00

Ringgit 4.184 4.185 +0.02

Yuan 6.448 6.4715 +0.36

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 111.270 103.24 -7.22

Sing dlr 1.360 1.3209 -2.85

Taiwan dlr 27.861 28.483 +2.23

Korean won 1187.200 1086.20 -8.51

Baht 33.710 29.96 -11.12

Peso 50.910 48.01 -5.70

Rupiah 14310.000 14040 -1.89

Rupee 74.225 73.07 -1.56

Ringgit 4.184 4.0400 -3.44

Yuan 6.448 6.5283 +1.25

(Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)

