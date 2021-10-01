Thai baht leads most Asian currencies higher

Article content
The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 111.270 111.27 -0.02
Sing dlr 1.360 1.3572 -0.18
Taiwan dlr 27.861 27.866 +0.02
Korean won 1187.200 1184 -0.27
Baht 33.710 33.86 +0.44
Peso 50.910 51.02 +0.22
Rupiah 14310.000 14310 +0.00
Rupee 74.225 74.225 +0.00
Ringgit 4.184 4.185 +0.02
Yuan 6.448 6.4715 +0.36
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move
Japan yen 111.270 103.24 -7.22
Sing dlr 1.360 1.3209 -2.85
Taiwan dlr 27.861 28.483 +2.23
Korean won 1187.200 1086.20 -8.51
Baht 33.710 29.96 -11.12
Peso 50.910 48.01 -5.70
Rupiah 14310.000 14040 -1.89
Rupee 74.225 73.07 -1.56
Ringgit 4.184 4.0400 -3.44
Yuan 6.448 6.5283 +1.25
(Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)