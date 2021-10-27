Thai baht leads losses among Asian FX, China jitters resurface

Matilda Colman
Asian currencies broadly fell on

Wednesday, with Thailand’s baht leading the losses, as

short-term U.S. Treasury yields jumped amid hopes that rising

inflation will lead to earlier-than-expected interest rate hikes

in the world’s largest economy.

Emerging Asian stocks slipped on fresh China jitters. Modern

Land became the latest Chinese property developer to

default on a bond payment, hurting real estate stocks there and

rekindling worries that China Evergrande Group’s debt

problems could pose a contagion risk.

Stocks in Indonesia, Thailand and South

Korea slipped between 0.3% and 0.8%, tracking Chinese

stocks, which fell 1.2%.

“We might see some outflows from Asian equity markets this

week, probably due to such bad news from China,” said Poon

Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

China also reported 59 new confirmed coronavirus cases for

Oct. 26 compared with 43 a day earlier, as health officials fear

that infections in the world’s most populated country were

likely to spread further.

The Thai baht eased 0.5% and was on track for its

worst day in three weeks, having recently come under pressure

due to rising oil prices, even after data showed the country’s

manufacturing production index had a smaller-than-expected

year-on-year drop of 1.28% in September.

“Market watchers could be concerned that rising global oil

prices could continue to weigh on Thailand’s current account

deficit, given that it is a net oil importer,” analysts at

Maybank wrote in a note.

South Korean shares fell 0.8% as traders booked

profits after two straight sessions of gains, with investor

focus firmly on Samsung Electronics earnings due on

Thursday.

However, stocks in Singapore rose 0.5% as the

city-state slowly reopens its borders and expands

quarantine-free travel, even as it reported a jump in COVID-19

cases on Wednesday.

Malaysian stocks gave up earlier gains to trade 0.1%

weaker. The government is due to unveil an expansionary budget

on Friday to spur post-pandemic recovery, while surging prices

for the country’s gas exports also underpinned the stock market.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.3 basis

points at 6.2%​​

** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 2 basis points

at 1.8%​​

** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include Hongkong

Land Holdings Ltd, up 1.7%, and Jardine Matheson

Holdings Ltd, up 1.6%

Asia stock

indexes and currencies at 0719 GMT

COUNTRY FX FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK

RIC DAILY YTD X S

% % DAILY YTD

% %

Japan +0.15 -9.41 <.n2>

China EC>

India -0.01 -2.54 <.ns ei>

Indonesia -0.19 -0.97 <.jk se>

Malaysia -0.05 -3.06 <.kl se>

Philippines +0.05 -5.37 <.ps i>

S.Korea 11>

Singapore +0.04 -1.98 <.st i>

Taiwan +0.12 +2.42 <.tw ii>

Thailand -0.45 -9.89 <.se ti>

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by

Subhranshu Sahu)

