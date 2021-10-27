Thai baht leads losses among Asian FX, China jitters resurface

Article content
Asian currencies broadly fell on
Wednesday, with Thailand’s baht leading the losses, as
short-term U.S. Treasury yields jumped amid hopes that rising
inflation will lead to earlier-than-expected interest rate hikes
in the world’s largest economy.
Emerging Asian stocks slipped on fresh China jitters. Modern
Land became the latest Chinese property developer to
default on a bond payment, hurting real estate stocks there and
rekindling worries that China Evergrande Group’s debt
problems could pose a contagion risk.
Stocks in Indonesia, Thailand and South
Korea slipped between 0.3% and 0.8%, tracking Chinese
stocks, which fell 1.2%.
“We might see some outflows from Asian equity markets this
week, probably due to such bad news from China,” said Poon
Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.
China also reported 59 new confirmed coronavirus cases for
Oct. 26 compared with 43 a day earlier, as health officials fear
that infections in the world’s most populated country were
likely to spread further.
The Thai baht eased 0.5% and was on track for its
worst day in three weeks, having recently come under pressure
due to rising oil prices, even after data showed the country’s
manufacturing production index had a smaller-than-expected
year-on-year drop of 1.28% in September.
“Market watchers could be concerned that rising global oil
prices could continue to weigh on Thailand’s current account
deficit, given that it is a net oil importer,” analysts at
Maybank wrote in a note.
South Korean shares fell 0.8% as traders booked
profits after two straight sessions of gains, with investor
focus firmly on Samsung Electronics earnings due on
Thursday.
However, stocks in Singapore rose 0.5% as the
city-state slowly reopens its borders and expands
quarantine-free travel, even as it reported a jump in COVID-19
cases on Wednesday.
Malaysian stocks gave up earlier gains to trade 0.1%
weaker. The government is due to unveil an expansionary budget
on Friday to spur post-pandemic recovery, while surging prices
for the country’s gas exports also underpinned the stock market.
HIGHLIGHTS
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.3 basis
points at 6.2%
** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 2 basis points
at 1.8%
** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include Hongkong
Land Holdings Ltd, up 1.7%, and Jardine Matheson
Holdings Ltd, up 1.6%
Asia stock
indexes and currencies at 0719 GMT
COUNTRY FX FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK
RIC DAILY YTD X S
% % DAILY YTD
% %
Japan +0.15 -9.41 <.n2>
China
India -0.01 -2.54 <.ns ei>
Indonesia -0.19 -0.97 <.jk se>
Malaysia -0.05 -3.06 <.kl se>
Philippines +0.05 -5.37 <.ps i>
S.Korea
Singapore +0.04 -1.98 <.st i>
Taiwan +0.12 +2.42 <.tw ii>
Thailand -0.45 -9.89 <.se ti>
(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
