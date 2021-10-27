Thai baht leads losses among Asian FX, China jitters resurface

default on a bond payment, hurting real estate stocks there and

Land became the latest Chinese property developer to

in the world’s largest economy.

inflation will lead to earlier-than-expected interest rate hikes

short-term U.S. Treasury yields jumped amid hopes that rising

Wednesday, with Thailand’s baht leading the losses, as

problems could pose a contagion risk.

Stocks in Indonesia, Thailand and South

Korea slipped between 0.3% and 0.8%, tracking Chinese

stocks, which fell 1.2%.

“We might see some outflows from Asian equity markets this

week, probably due to such bad news from China,” said Poon

Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

China also reported 59 new confirmed coronavirus cases for

Oct. 26 compared with 43 a day earlier, as health officials fear

that infections in the world’s most populated country were

likely to spread further.

The Thai baht eased 0.5% and was on track for its

worst day in three weeks, having recently come under pressure

due to rising oil prices, even after data showed the country’s

manufacturing production index had a smaller-than-expected