Thai baht leads losses among Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 114.070 114.14 +0.06

Sing dlr 1.348 1.3481 -0.01

Taiwan dlr 27.799 27.842 +0.15

Korean won 1167.700 1167.6 -0.01

Baht 33.250 33.1 -0.45

Peso 50.790 50.76 -0.06

Rupiah 14170.000 14150 -0.14

Rupee 74.958 74.9575 0.00

Ringgit 4.148 4.145 -0.07

Yuan 6.386 6.383 -0.05

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 114.070 103.24 -9.49

Sing dlr 1.348 1.3209 -2.02

Taiwan dlr 27.799 28.483 +2.46

Korean won 1167.700 1086.20 -6.98

Baht 33.250 29.96 -9.89

Peso 50.790 48.01 -5.47

Rupiah 14170.000 14040 -0.92

Rupee 74.958 73.07 -2.52

Ringgit 4.148 4.0400 -2.60

Yuan 6.386 6.5283 +2.23

