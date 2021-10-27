Thai baht leads losses among Asian currencies

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 114.070 114.14 +0.06

Sing dlr 1.348 1.3481 -0.01

Taiwan dlr 27.799 27.842 +0.15

Korean won 1167.700 1167.6 -0.01

Baht 33.250 33.1 -0.45

Peso 50.790 50.76 -0.06

Rupiah 14170.000 14150 -0.14

Rupee 74.958 74.9575 0.00

Ringgit 4.148 4.145 -0.07

Yuan 6.386 6.383 -0.05

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 114.070 103.24 -9.49

Sing dlr 1.348 1.3209 -2.02

Taiwan dlr 27.799 28.483 +2.46

Korean won 1167.700 1086.20 -6.98

Baht 33.250 29.96 -9.89

Peso 50.790 48.01 -5.47

Rupiah 14170.000 14040 -0.92

Rupee 74.958 73.07 -2.52

Ringgit 4.148 4.0400 -2.60

Yuan 6.386 6.5283 +2.23

(Compiled by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by

Subhranshu Sahu)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR