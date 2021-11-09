Thai baht leads gains among Asian currencies

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 113.100 113.22 +0.11

Sing dlr 1.347 1.3473 +0.01

Taiwan dlr 27.787 27.842 +0.20

Korean won 1179.300 1183.1 +0.32

Baht 32.790 33.01 +0.67

Peso 50.040 50.09 +0.10

Rupiah 14230.000 14255 +0.18

Rupee 74.015 74.015 0.00

Ringgit 4.152 4.153 +0.02

Yuan 6.391 6.393 +0.03

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 113.100 103.24 -8.72

Sing dlr 1.347 1.3209 -1.95

Taiwan dlr 27.787 28.483 +2.50

Korean won 1179.300 1086.20 -7.89

Baht 32.790 29.96 -8.63

Peso 50.040 48.01 -4.06

Rupiah 14230.000 14040 -1.34

Rupee 74.015 73.07 -1.28

Ringgit 4.152 4.0400 -2.70

Yuan 6.391 6.5283 +2.15

(Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)