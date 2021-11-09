Thai baht hits 2-month peak as c.bank policy meeting looms

Article content
currencies on Tuesday as the dollar fell on inflation concerns,
while Thai stocks inched higher in low-volume trade a day before
the country’s central bank meeting.
The baht gained up to 0.7%, and was at its
strongest in nearly two months as the greenback dipped, with
traders awaiting key price data in the United States on
Wednesday.
Taiwan’s dollar, the Philippine peso and the Singapore
dollar gained between 0.1% and 0.3%.
Strong inflation likely would rekindle talk of the U.S.
Federal Reserve raising interest rates earlier than expected,
which would be at odds with the policy of most Asian central
banks to hold rates steady to support their pandemic-hit
economies.
Optimism over Thailand reopening the country to visitors to
revive its tourism sector was also supporting the baht, OCBC
Bank analysts said in a note.
Thai stocks rose 0.3% as a Reuters poll expected the central
bank to hold interest rates at a record low 0.50% at its policy
meeting on Wednesday.
Equity markets in the region were mixed, with Philippine
stocks extending gains to a sixth session, adding 0.6% to
hit a 20-month high despite weak third-quarter growth figures.
Mizuho Bank analysts wrote there was a clear case to be made
that growth momentum in the Philippines was on a better footing,
despite the slowdown.
“Social restrictions across the archipelago have been
eased, vaccination rates have picked up and activity data is
beginning to show signs of life,” they said. “This is not to say
that the recovery is robust, but that it is promising.”
Taiwanese stocks led gains in the region, gaining up
to 1% and hitting a two-month peak.
On the downside, stocks in Singapore and Malaysia
slumped 0.3% and 0.7%, respectively.
HIGHLIGHTS:
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields were down
about 2.2 basis points to 6.156%
** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield eased 2.3
basis points to 1.704%
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0338 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %
Japan +0.32 -8.52 -0.54 6.93
China -0.05 +2.06 -0.10 0.63
India +0.00 -1.28 0.00 29.23
Indonesia +0.18 -1.34 0.31 11.27
Malaysia +0.05 -3.16 -0.64 -6.25
Philippines +0.28 -3.88 0.44 4.05
S.Korea +0.37 -7.85 -0.21 2.80
Singapore +0.04 -1.92 -0.26 14.47
Taiwan +0.26 +2.57 0.82 19.18
Thailand +0.67 -8.63 0.17 12.39
(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom
Hogue)