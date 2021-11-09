Thai baht hits 2-month peak as c.bank policy meeting looms

Article content

The baht led gains among emerging Asian

currencies on Tuesday as the dollar fell on inflation concerns,

while Thai stocks inched higher in low-volume trade a day before

the country’s central bank meeting.

The baht gained up to 0.7%, and was at its

strongest in nearly two months as the greenback dipped, with

traders awaiting key price data in the United States on

Wednesday.

Taiwan’s dollar, the Philippine peso and the Singapore

dollar gained between 0.1% and 0.3%.

Strong inflation likely would rekindle talk of the U.S.