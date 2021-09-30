Thai baht headed for worst month in 2 decades, S.Korean won leads Asian FX lower

The Thai baht hovered around its weakest

level in more than four years on Thursday and was headed for its

worst month since July 2000 as the U.S. dollar gained on Fed

tapering expectations.

The baht, the region’s worst performing currency in

2021 with an over 11% drop, was at its weakest since July 2017,

while the greenback was near a one-year on worries that the

Federal Reserve could start hiking interest rates in 2022.

The index of emerging Asian currencies was

on track for its worst month since March 2020. In emerging Asia,

the South Korean won led regional currencies lower,

weakening up to 0.6% against the greenback.

The Bank of Thailand on Wednesday left its policy rate

unchanged and signaled no reduction despite the tourism-reliant

economy being hammered by a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year,

a move that analysts said would help catch the baht’s tumble.

“Market expectations for rate cuts will stay subdued ahead,

meaning that the bottom in THB rates is likely behind us, ”

Duncan Tan and Philip Wee, analysts at DBS wrote in a note.

“Long-term THB rates are rising quite quickly and appears to

be at odds with Thailand’s weaker recovery prospects. With the

upcoming large FY22 issuance program for loan bonds, upward

pressures on long-term THB rates are likely to intensify ahead.”

The country’s central bank chief told a symposium on

Thursday that Thailand’s economy remains fragile and has limited

capacity to withstand shocks amid a severe COVID-19 outbreak.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect Singapore’s central bank

to leave monetary policy on hold at its October review as well

as the city-state has seen a surge in new infections in recent

days, making tightening unlikely.

Most equity markets in the region rose as investors scooped

up cheapened stocks after last two days’ China-driven sell-off,

with Indonesia leading the gains with a 1% jump.

A power supply crunch in China due to demand-supply

imbalance of coal has led to factory shutdowns across the

country, making investors jittery that it may have a knock-on

effect on China-reliant emerging Asian economies.

Stocks in Taiwan added 0.4%, after its central bank

said it may benefit from orders being shifted to the island if

China’s power curbs lead to the country’s exports being

impacted.

HIGHLIGHTS:

**Malaysia’s 3-year benchmark yield is down 2.6 basis points

at 2.49%​​

**Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.5 basis

points at 6.348%​​

Asia stock indexes and currencies

at 0358 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD %

%

Japan +0.07 -7.72 <.n2>

China EC>

India +0.00 -1.46 <.ns ei>

Indonesi -0.14 -1.89 <.jk a se>

Malaysia -0.06 -3.97 <.kl se>

Philippi +0.07 -5.61 <.ps nes i>

S.Korea 11>

Singapor -0.01 -2.93 <.st e i>

Taiwan -0.16 +2.22 <.tw ii>

Thailand -0.12 -11.6 <.se ti>

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

