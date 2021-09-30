Thai baht headed for worst month in 2 decades, S.Korean won leads Asian FX lower

Article content

The Thai baht hovered around its weakest

level in more than four years on Thursday and was headed for its

worst month since July 2000 as the U.S. dollar gained on Fed

tapering expectations.

The baht, the region’s worst performing currency in

2021 with an over 11% drop, was at its weakest since July 2017,

while the greenback was near a one-year on worries that the

Federal Reserve could start hiking interest rates in 2022.

The index of emerging Asian currencies was

on track for its worst month since March 2020. In emerging Asia,