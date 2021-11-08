Thai baht gains, most other Asian FX subdued

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 113.570 113.4 -0.15

Sing dlr 1.352 1.3502 -0.10

Taiwan dlr 27.873 27.882 +0.03

Korean won 1185.100 1185.2 +0.01

Baht 33.120 33.31 +0.57

Peso 50.310 50.19 -0.24

Rupiah 14315.000 14325 +0.07

Rupee 74.455 74.455 +0.00

Ringgit 4.155 4.158 +0.07

Yuan 6.399 6.3992 +0.00

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 113.570 103.24 -9.10

Sing dlr 1.352 1.3209 -2.27

Taiwan dlr 27.873 28.483 +2.19

Korean won 1185.100 1086.20 -8.35

Baht 33.120 29.96 -9.54

Peso 50.310 48.01 -4.57

Rupiah 14315.000 14040 -1.92

Rupee 74.455 73.07 -1.87

Ringgit 4.155 4.0400 -2.77

Yuan 6.399 6.5283 +2.02

(Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)