Thai baht gains, most other Asian FX subdued

Article content
The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
`
Currency Latest bid Previous Pct
day Move
Japan yen 113.570 113.4 -0.15
Sing dlr 1.352 1.3502 -0.10
Taiwan dlr 27.873 27.882 +0.03
Korean won 1185.100 1185.2 +0.01
Baht 33.120 33.31 +0.57
Peso 50.310 50.19 -0.24
Rupiah 14315.000 14325 +0.07
Rupee 74.455 74.455 +0.00
Ringgit 4.155 4.158 +0.07
Yuan 6.399 6.3992 +0.00
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct
Move
Japan yen 113.570 103.24 -9.10
Sing dlr 1.352 1.3209 -2.27
Taiwan dlr 27.873 28.483 +2.19
Korean won 1185.100 1086.20 -8.35
Baht 33.120 29.96 -9.54
Peso 50.310 48.01 -4.57
Rupiah 14315.000 14040 -1.92
Rupee 74.455 73.07 -1.87
Ringgit 4.155 4.0400 -2.77
Yuan 6.399 6.5283 +2.02
(Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)