Thai baht firms, S.Korean won weakens

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S.

DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 113.620 113.75 +0.11

Sing dlr 1.351 1.3508 -0.04

Taiwan dlr 27.886 27.866 -0.07

Korean won 1185.300 1182.6 -0.23

Baht 33.350 33.4 +0.15

Peso 50.580 50.61 +0.06

Rupiah 14340.000 14335 -0.03

Rupee 74.455 74.455 +0.00

Ringgit 4.158 4.152 -0.14

Yuan 6.404 6.398 -0.09

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 113.620 103.24 -9.14

Sing dlr 1.351 1.3209 -2.26

Taiwan dlr 27.886 28.483 +2.14

Korean won 1185.300 1086.20 -8.36

Baht 33.350 29.96 -10.16

Peso 50.580 48.01 -5.08

Rupiah 14340.000 14040 -2.09

Rupee 74.455 73.07 -1.87

Ringgit 4.158 4.0400 -2.84

Yuan 6.404 6.5283 +1.94

(Compiled by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)

