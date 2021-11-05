Thai baht firms, S.Korean won weakens

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S.

DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 113.620 113.75 +0.11

Sing dlr 1.351 1.3508 -0.04

Taiwan dlr 27.886 27.866 -0.07

Korean won 1185.300 1182.6 -0.23

Baht 33.350 33.4 +0.15

Peso 50.580 50.61 +0.06

Rupiah 14340.000 14335 -0.03

Rupee 74.455 74.455 +0.00

Ringgit 4.158 4.152 -0.14

Yuan 6.404 6.398 -0.09

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 113.620 103.24 -9.14

Sing dlr 1.351 1.3209 -2.26

Taiwan dlr 27.886 28.483 +2.14

Korean won 1185.300 1086.20 -8.36

Baht 33.350 29.96 -10.16

Peso 50.580 48.01 -5.08

Rupiah 14340.000 14040 -2.09

Rupee 74.455 73.07 -1.87

Ringgit 4.158 4.0400 -2.84

Yuan 6.404 6.5283 +1.94

