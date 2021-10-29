Thai baht firms, Philippine peso declines

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 113.540 113.56 +0.02

Sing dlr 1.344 1.3445 +0.02

Taiwan dlr 27.815 27.834 +0.07

Korean won 1170.300 1169.7 -0.05

Baht 33.150 33.26 +0.33

Peso 50.601 50.472 -0.25

Rupiah 14170.000 14170 +0.00

Rupee 74.920 74.92 0.00

Ringgit 4.141 4.148 +0.17

Yuan 6.392 6.3918 -0.01

Change so far in 2020

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 113.540 103.24 -9.07

Sing dlr 1.344 1.3209 -1.73

Taiwan dlr 27.815 28.483 +2.40

Korean won 1170.300 1086.20 -7.19

Baht 33.150 29.96 -9.62

Peso 50.601 48.01 -5.12

Rupiah 14170.000 14040 -0.92

Rupee 74.920 73.07 -2.48

Ringgit 4.141 4.0400 -2.44

Yuan 6.392 6.5283 +2.13

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)